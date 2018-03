Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Truck is coming to Winter Park next week with free samples

click to enlarge Photo via Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Truck is on its way to Florida and will be scooping out free samples in Winter Park on Wednesday, April 4.The truck will park out in front of New General, located at 155 New England Avenue, from noon to 5 p.m.Their " Flavor is Everything " tour is part of a promotional jaunt through the south to celebrate the ice cream getting picked up by Publix grocery stores