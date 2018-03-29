Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Tip Jar

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Truck is coming to Winter Park next week with free samples

Posted By on Thu, Mar 29, 2018 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JENI'S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS
  • Photo via Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Truck is on its way to Florida and will be scooping out free samples in Winter Park on Wednesday, April 4.

The truck will park out in front of  New General, located at 155 New England Avenue, from noon to 5 p.m.

Their "Flavor is Everything" tour is part of a promotional jaunt through the south to celebrate the ice cream getting picked up by Publix grocery stores.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A UCF student who owned multiple assault rifles and showed 'disturbing behavior' will be deported Read More

  2. Universal is already offering BOGO tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 28 Read More

  3. Disney is building 2,600 new apartments for its College Program and that could mean bad things for Vista Way Read More

  4. Environmentalists are calling for Florida Gov. Rick Scott to veto 'toilet-to-tap' bill Read More

  5. Pulse shooter planned to hide rifle in baby stroller and attack Disney Springs, says prosecutors Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation