Thursday, March 29, 2018
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Truck is coming to Winter Park next week with free samples
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Mar 29, 2018 at 11:58 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Truck is on its way to Florida and will be scooping out free samples in Winter Park on Wednesday, April 4.
The truck will park out in front of New General, located at 155 New England Avenue, from noon to 5 p.m.
Their "Flavor is Everything
" tour is part of a promotional jaunt through the south to celebrate the ice cream getting picked up by Publix grocery stores
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Jeni's, Splendid, Ice Cream, Free, Publix, New General, Image