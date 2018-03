click to enlarge

Easter’s all about coming back from the dead, so there’s no better place to celebrate Sunday morning than at Ivanhoe Village’s best trainside hangover patio. The Hammered Lamb celebrates with brunch (of course) accompanied by an Easter Egg hunt, egg toss competition and more.10 a.m. Sunday; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; various menu prices; hammeredlamb.com