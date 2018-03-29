Florida governor candidate Chris King releases 'March for Our Lives' video

Chris King, a Winter Park businessman and Florida gubernatorial candidate, just released an online campaign ad featuring Orlando's "March for Our Lives" protest last weekend.
The video shows the Democrat marching through the streets of downtown Orlando with his family on Saturday, along with a speech on a megaphone to a crowd in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
"Are we ready to honor their memories? Are we ready to follow the students of Parkland? Are we ready to change the future of Florida?" asked King in his speech.
King also goes on to say he will work to ban assault weapons in the state of Florida, demand universal background checks and isn't afraid to go against the National Rifle Association.
So far, King has had a relatively strong start to 2018, raising more than $250,000 in January and February, reports the Tampa Bay Times.