Thursday, March 29, 2018

Broken Social Scene reconvene for a group 'Hug' at House of Blues

Posted By on Thu, Mar 29, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_broken_social_scene.jpg
Impelled by the urgent and uneasy times in which we live, the Canadian indie-rock supergroup break their hiatus and ride in rumbling like the cavalry. An indie-rock hall of fame in motion, Broken Social Scene returned after seven relatively quiet years with 2017’s Hug of Thunder. The work of 15 people – including Emily Haines and Leslie Feist – it’s a fiercely topical album that’s a wuthering updraft of song. Equally elegant and breathless, one spin of the record and you’ll realize that they’ve nutshelled its sound and feel in the title’s three words probably better than us music journalists could do in hundreds. And what it signals in no uncertain terms is that this is a group reconvened, reenergized and ready to engage in the world community through their music, like a salve of catharsis in this age of anxiety. Come, swoon and get healed.

with the Belle Game | 7 p.m. Friday, March 30 | House of Blues, 1490 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $26-$48.75

