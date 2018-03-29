Art31: Fiber closes with a party featuring Godrick and Accidental Music Fest

click to enlarge
After a monthlong series of events and exhibitions showcasing projects artists have been working on at the A&H, it all comes down after this one last night. Browse through the galleries, then feel free to enjoy a performance of avant-classical works by Accidental Music Fest and interact with Godrick, a “cosmic creature made of dreams, spider silk, eyes and hat molecules” created by celebrated local puppetry artist Jack Fields. After that, check out the pop-up exhibition by the Orlando Modern Quilt Guild members, and participate in a new community art installation, Indigo Waves
.
7-9 p.m. Friday, March 30 | Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | 407-539-2181 | artandhistory.org
| $10
