Thursday, March 29, 2018

Art31: Fiber closes with a party featuring Godrick and Accidental Music Fest

Posted By on Thu, Mar 29, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Godrick
  • Godrick
After a monthlong series of events and exhibitions showcasing projects artists have been working on at the A&H, it all comes down after this one last night. Browse through the galleries, then feel free to enjoy a performance of avant-classical works by Accidental Music Fest and interact with Godrick, a “cosmic creature made of dreams, spider silk, eyes and hat molecules” created by celebrated local puppetry artist Jack Fields. After that, check out the pop-up exhibition by the Orlando Modern Quilt Guild members, and participate in a new community art installation, Indigo Waves.

7-9 p.m. Friday, March 30 | Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | 407-539-2181 | artandhistory.org | $10

