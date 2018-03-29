A new restaurant in Tampa is only selling food that begins with the letter C

click to enlarge
Photo via The C House/Facebook
A new restaurant in Tampa is betting that your favorite foods start with the letter C.
With primary focus on champagne, charcuterie and cheesecake, The C House
, located in 6005 N. Florida Ave. in Seminole Heights, just celebrated their grand opening March 24.
Of course, the new spot also offers other C-related dishes, like cinnamon rolls, chili, Canadian fries, calamari, cheeseburgers, cheesy mac, etc.
Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times,
owner Danna Hayder said that while brainstorming for a new concept she discovered that most of her favorite foods started with a C, so she just ran with it.
