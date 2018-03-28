Bloggytown

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Pulse shooter planned to hide rifle in baby stroller and attack Disney Springs, says prosecutors

Posted By and on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 12:50 PM

During Wednesday's closing arguments, prosecutors at the trial of Noor Salman said that her husband, Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, originally planned to attack Disney Springs by hiding a rifle under a baby doll in a baby stroller.

Federal prosecutors argued that Mateen attacked Pulse instead of Disney Springs because he noticed Orange County sheriff's deputies stationed at the attraction.

Prosecutors said Mateen stopped at a nearby Walmart and purchased a baby stroller and baby doll before heading to Disney Springs. 
Salman is accused by the U.S. government of aiding and abetting her husband before he shot and killed 49 at the gay nightclub Pulse on June 12, 2016. The 31 year-old is also charged with obstruction of justice for lying to the FBI after the attack.

This is a developing story and we'll update when more information is available.

