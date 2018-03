click to enlarge Pearleen Buchala

Pharmacy

Super-swanky bar and eatery Pharmacy on Restaurant Row throws a special pre-Depression party this weekend. Come dressed in your glitziest flapper wear for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate that you can use on a subsequent visit. With any luck, you’ll be able to use it before the economy collapses again.5 p.m. Saturday; Pharmacy, 8060 Via Dellagio Way; various menu prices; thepharmacyorlando.com