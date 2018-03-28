Tip Jar

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

New champagne and caviar concept, Bites & Bubbles, coming to Mills 50

Posted By on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
Bites & Bubbles will movie into the former Restaurant Ash location (and more recently, Brooklyn Coffee) in the Mills 50 district.

Located at 912 N. Mills Avenue, chef and property owner Eddie Nickell's champagne and caviar-focused concept will also offer up oysters and a variety of tapas dishes. As the name implies, also expect a large selection of champagne, beer and wine.

Check out their full menu here.

No exact opening date has been announced, but the new restaurant is expected to open by the end of April. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

This building, which Nickell owns, has seen quite a few tenants over the years. Before Brooklyn Coffee, there was Restaurant Ash (run by Nickell's daughter Ashley), Nick's Italian Kitchen (briefly, after it left its Eola spot), and the first Funky Monkey Wine Bar. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Nickell has since closed his Pointe Orlando Funky Monkey location, and will now focus on Bites & Bubbles.

Brooklyn Coffee was open for roughly a year and reportedly closed this week.

