The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

The Gist

Lions midfielder Sacha Kljestan buys out screening of 'Love,Simon' and invites the whole city

Posted By on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge VIA ORLANDO CITY/FACEBOOK
  • via Orlando City/Facebook
Sacha Kljestan joins a growing list of celebrities who are buying out screenings of Love, Simon at theaters across the country, and you're invited to see it with him.

The Orlando City midfielder and his wife, Jamie Lee Darley, bought out a showing of Love, Simon at Regal Winter Park Cinemas for an upcoming Thursday showing, and through the power of Twitter he invited all his fans to stop by and enjoy the movie on him.

To get your ticket on the house, all you have to do is show up to the theater and ask the box office for your free ticket. But get there early because the tickets are on a first come, first serve basis.

Love, Simon is focused around a gay teenager struggling with his sexuality and the process of coming out. The film has been received well, grossing over $20 million at the box office domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

With this gesture, Kljestan joins other celebrities like Neil Patrick Harris and Kristen Bell.

According to Orlando City, Kljestan and his wife teamed up with local LGBT group The Zebra Coalition, and will be giving half the tickets to their youth members.



Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is building 2,600 new apartments for its College Program and that could mean bad things for Vista Way Read More

  2. Flo Rida will be performing in Orlando for free in a couple of weeks Read More

  3. Pulse shooter planned to hide rifle in baby stroller and attack Disney Springs, says prosecutors Read More

  4. New vegetarian Mexican restaurant Mission Kitchen opens Friday Read More

  5. Vegan-friendly ice cream shop Greenery Creamery now open in downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation