Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Jam band Umphrey's McGee to play Orlando this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 2:16 PM
Jam overlords Umphrey's McGee
have announced a "Fresh" summer tour
set for this August and Orlando is one of the stopping points for the band.
The extended summer trek will give audiences a chance to hear live tracks from the band's new album It's Not Us,
as well as a Pearl Jam cover apparently.
Umphrey's McGee headline the House of Blues
on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at 6 p.m. Ticket pre-sale begins
on Thursday, March 29.
