Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Jam band Umphrey's McGee to play Orlando this summer

Posted By on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 2:16 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
Jam overlords Umphrey's McGee have announced a "Fresh" summer tour set for this August and Orlando is one of the stopping points for the band.

The extended summer trek will give audiences a chance to hear live tracks from the band's new album It's Not Us, as well as a Pearl Jam cover apparently.

Umphrey's McGee headline the House of Blues on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at 6 p.m. Ticket pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 29.
