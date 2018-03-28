Flo Rida will be performing in Orlando for free in a couple of weeks

Break out the Apple Bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because rapper Flo Rida is coming to Orlando for a free community concert Saturday, April 14.
The Grammy-nominated artist will be performing at the Central Florida Fair along with his opening act, Tinashe, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The concert is sponsored by the Law Offices of Dan Newlin and Partners.
There's no need for a ticket, no registering, no RSVP, no nothing – just show up to enjoy the pop rap icon's greatest hits.
