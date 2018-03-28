The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 28, 2018

The Heard

Flo Rida will be performing in Orlando for free in a couple of weeks

Posted By on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO FIA FLO RIDA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo fia Flo Rida/Facebook
Break out the Apple Bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because rapper Flo Rida is coming to Orlando for a free community concert Saturday, April 14.

The Grammy-nominated artist will be performing at the Central Florida Fair along with his opening act, Tinashe, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The concert is sponsored by the Law Offices of Dan Newlin and Partners.

There's no need for a ticket, no registering, no RSVP, no nothing – just show up to enjoy the pop rap icon's greatest hits.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is building 2,600 new apartments for its College Program and that could mean bad things for Vista Way Read More

  2. Pulse shooter planned to hide rifle in baby stroller and attack Disney Springs, says prosecutors Read More

  3. New vegetarian Mexican restaurant Mission Kitchen opens Friday Read More

  4. A 'Wizard of Oz' train ride is headed to Central Florida this summer Read More

  5. Vegan-friendly ice cream shop Greenery Creamery now open in downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation