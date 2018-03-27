Universal releases details about new rooftop bar coming to the Aventura Hotel

click to enlarge
Universal has just released a few new tidbits surrounding their upcoming Aventura Hotel
, and the rooftop bar and grill that accompanies it.
The hotel is scheduled to open this August, along with Bar 17 Bistro, which promises some killer sunset views of the three theme parks and the Orlando area, including the downtown skyline.
The rooftop bar and restaurant, which won't be exclusive to just hotel guests, will have a special elevator dedicated to anyone looking to enjoy the view and a drink.
The menu offers small dishes inspired by international destinations, such as Boa buns, nachos and craft cocktails from the same mixologist behind Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s Strong Water Tavern.
