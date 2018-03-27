The Heard

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

The Heard

Theory of a Deadman to kick off WJRR's Xtreme Summer of Love

Posted By on Tue, Mar 27, 2018 at 12:00 PM

click image Theory of a Deadman - PHOTO VIA THEORY OF A DEADMAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Theory of a Deadman/Facebook
  • Theory of a Deadman
Local radio station WJRR is kicking off its Xtreme Summer of Love concert series in a big way in a big, loud way, with Canadian metal band Theory of a Deadman headlining the first event.

Local metal fans also have the upcoming Slayer/Lamb of God/Anthrax show in June to look forward to, courtesy of WJRR and part of this same show series.

Theory of a Deadman rage at the Hard Rock Live on Sunday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 and start at $40.50.
