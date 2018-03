Sugarland will play the Country 500 in Daytona

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook

The Grammy award-winning band Sugarland announced their first tour in five years, which includes a stop at Daytona's Country 500 The annual Country 500 takes place on the infield of the Daytona International Speedway on Memorial Day weekend, May 25 - 27 and even offers onsite camping.Other acts already booked for this year's event include Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Toby Keith and more. Tickets are on sale now with a variety of pricing options.