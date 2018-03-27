The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

The Heard

Sugarland will play the Country 500 in Daytona

Posted By on Tue, Mar 27, 2018 at 4:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Facebook
The Grammy award-winning band Sugarland announced their first tour in five years, which includes a stop at Daytona's Country 500.

The annual Country 500 takes place on the infield of the Daytona International Speedway on Memorial Day weekend, May 25 - 27 and even offers onsite camping.


Other acts already booked for this year's event include Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Toby Keith and more. Tickets are on sale now with a variety of pricing options.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is building 2,600 new apartments for its College Program and that could mean bad things for Vista Way Read More

  2. Disney theme parks are going all in on Marvel, yes, even in Orlando Read More

  3. YouTuber Jason Ethier arrested at Disney's Magic Kingdom for trespassing Read More

  4. A 'Wizard of Oz' train ride is headed to Central Florida this summer Read More

  5. Rick Scott signs plan for daylight saving time year-round in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation