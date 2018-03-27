More Q Than A serves up Scorsese's 'Last Temptation of Christ' for Easter

click to enlarge
Holy Week is upon us, which means that the More Q Than A film junkies have programmed a decidedly unholy take on the story of the Passion. Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ
– based on the book by Nikos Kazantzakis – sparked plenty of furor when it was released back in 1988. Fundamentalist Christians even firebombed a theater in France in protest – you know, just like Jesus would have wanted. Of course, very few protestors actually saw the film, but were offended by reports about an extended sequence that depicts what Jesus’ life might have been like if he hadn’t devoted it to trying to impress his absentee dad. It’s nowhere near as shocking today, but it’s worth seeing to check out the work of a young Willem Dafoe as Jesus, starring opposite a gingerfied Harvey Keitel as Judas. No spoilers, but that particular bromance doesn’t end well.
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 | The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | avalongallery.org
| $5-$7
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.