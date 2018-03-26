Monday, March 26, 2018
Lion's Pride will offer a $30 all-you-can-eat-and-drink special for home games
By Shayla Phillips
on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 3:11 PM
Orlando City fan stronghold Lion's Pride Soccer Pub and Grill
is offering some new deals for the 2018 season.
For all home games, the downtown spot is kicking off an $30 all-you-can-eat-and-drink tailgate party this season with endless drafts brews, sangria, hors-d'oeuvres and more.
For Orlando City away games, Lion's Pride is also offering a "buy one in the first half and get one at halftime" on Heineken drafts.
Specials aren't just on game days though, when you buy five lunch specials (Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) you score one free. Happy hour (Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) is also in the mix with $5 red and white sangrias, $3 brews and $4 wells.
