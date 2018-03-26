Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 26, 2018

Tip Jar

Lion's Pride will offer a $30 all-you-can-eat-and-drink special for home games

Posted By on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LION'S PRIDE
  • Photo via Lion's Pride
Orlando City fan stronghold Lion's Pride Soccer Pub and Grill is offering some new deals for the 2018 season.

For all home games, the downtown spot is kicking off an $30 all-you-can-eat-and-drink tailgate party this season with endless drafts brews, sangria, hors-d'oeuvres and more.

For Orlando City away games, Lion's Pride is also offering a "buy one in the first half and get one at halftime" on Heineken drafts.

Specials aren't just on game days though, when you buy five lunch specials (Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) you score one free. Happy hour (Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) is also in the mix with $5 red and white sangrias, $3 brews and $4 wells.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It looks like a replacement for Epcot's IllumiNations might happen very soon Read More

  2. Orlando's first inflatable water park just opened Read More

  3. Fishermen film great white shark near Ponce Inlet last weekend Read More

  4. A 'Wizard of Oz' train ride is headed to Central Florida this summer Read More

  5. Noor Salman defense files for mistrial after prosecutors reveal Pulse gunman's father was FBI informant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation