Fishermen film great white shark near Ponce Inlet last weekend

A great white shark got a little too friendly for a pair of fishermen last weekend near Ponce Inlet.Kyle Morningstar filmed the encounter he had with the shark Saturday afternoon and later posted it on his Instagram account where he can be heard yelling, "Holy fucking shit," and "Oh my fucking god, bro!"The men could be heard in the Instagram post rightfully freaking out as the 12-15 foot shark swam along the side of their boat.According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal , Morningstar and his friend Ian Smith were out at Turtle Mound, a fishing spot about 27 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet when they saw the monster of shark.While this is the time of year we do see an uptick in smaller shark migration , a great white shark sighting is still rare.