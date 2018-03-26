The Heard

Monday, March 26, 2018

The Heard

Bush will return to Orlando this spring for WJRR's Earthday Birthday

Posted By on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BUSH/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bush/Facebook
Gavin Rossdale's '90s alternative band Bush is joining WJRR's "Earthday Birthday 25" line-up.

The 25th annual music festival is set to take place on Saturday, April 21 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Bush joins an already robust  line-up that consist of other rock bands like Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Seether, All That Remains, Nonpoint, Starset, Fozzy, 10 Years, and Powerman 5000, Red, Dead Girls Academy and Nirvanna.

Bush actually just played at Universal's Mardi Gras celebration Sunday, March 25.

Earthday Birthday is one of the largest annual rock festivals Florida, drawing around 15,000 music lovers each year.

Get your tickets here at Ticketmaster or WJRR's website.


