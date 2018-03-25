Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, March 25, 2018

Tip Jar

Winter Park tapas restaurant El Bodegon closes...sort of

Posted By on Sun, Mar 25, 2018 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge elbodwp.jpg
One of the city's original tapas restaurants has closed. Sort of.

El Bodegon Tapas & Wine at 400 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park shuttered before the new year, but the new owners decided to reopen the concept (with the same chefs, management and menu) in a "bigger and better location" in historic Cocoa Village.

The new beachside location opened March 1 in a former bank building that's seen a carousel of restaurants pass through its doors — Pho Cocoa Fusion, Korean American Fusion, and Sublime Restaurant & Sangria Lounge, just to name a few.
click to enlarge El Bodegon in Cocoa Village
  • El Bodegon in Cocoa Village
Along with Rocco's Italian Grille and Hillstone (né Houston's), El Bodegon anchored the dining scene along the Winter Park portion of South Orlando Avenue for a good decade before closing its doors on New Year's Eve 2017.

For me, El Bodegon was one of those restaurants I never thought a lot about, but was always conscious of every time I drove past it.

When Bulla Gastrobar opened just up the road, fans of Spanish cuisine had another option, and a more contemporary one at that, which certainly hurt the old stalwart.

Back in 2010, I lauded El Bodegon for serving time-honored, and strongly flavored, tapas fare particularly their paella Valenciana, which made me feel like "it was Sunday in Seville, not a Friday in Orlando."

El Bodegon
114 Harrison St.
Cocoa, FL 32922
elbodegoncocoa.com

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It looks like a replacement for Epcot's IllumiNations might happen very soon Read More

  2. Noor Salman defense files for mistrial after prosecutors reveal Pulse gunman's father was FBI informant Read More

  3. A 'Wizard of Oz' train ride is headed to Central Florida this summer Read More

  4. Fishermen film great white shark near Ponce Inlet last weekend Read More

  5. Bush will return to Orlando this spring for WJRR's Earthday Birthday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation