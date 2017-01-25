Winter Park’s the Parkview offers a fair selection and fairer surroundings 

The Parkview

136 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, 407-647-9103, facebook.com/theparkviewwp

Essay question: Tip back some sweet, long sips with your beaus and bros at the Parkview. Perfect for date nights and large parties alike, this enclave’s rich, dark wood wine cabinets house one of Park Avenue’s most bounteous bottle collections while a tidy rotation of draft brews keep the suds heads happy as well.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours?It’s a great date night destination.

Beer/wine or liquor too? All of the wine and beer bottles

Check all that apply:

☐ fancy cocktails

☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☒ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☐ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☒ N ☐ Succulent flatbreads, indulgent cheese boards, even weekend brunch

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ Your pup will look bougie as hell on that sidewalk patio.

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad (c’mon, it’s Park Avenue)

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐



What’s on? Less sportsball, more old movies

DJs? Y ☒ N ☐

Every Friday night Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Occasionally

Loud music or background music? A sprightly mix of alternative rock hits and indie whimsy

A few songs heard here: “Mushaboom” by Feist, Tegan and Sara’s entire back catalog

Games? Check all that apply:

☐ pinball

☐ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other