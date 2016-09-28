Winter Park swaps Whole Foods locations in November, Bosphorous to open a Lake Nona location, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS We first reported back in December 2015 that Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine would open in Lake Nona's Town Center. We now have a ballpark opening time frame: November ... Also in Lake Nona, another Chicken Salad Chick will open off Narcoossee Road on Sept. 27 ... El Meson Sandwiches has opened in the food court at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets on Vineland Avenue ... Chamberlin's Natural Food Market has opened in their new location in the Herndon Village Shoppes on East Colonial Drive ... Look for Gringos Locos to open in the former My Family's Chicken space on East Michigan Street toward the end of the year or early next year ... Spoleto Italian Kitchen will open a location in Windermere at the end of October ... Sugarbuzz Dezert Company will open a satellite location inside the Shoppes of College Park on Edgewater Drive. Owners Ron James and Walt Parks will sell their cookies, brownies, pies, mini bundt cakes and cheesecakes, as well as cold-brew coffee.

CLOSINGS The current Whole Foods Market on Aloma Avenue in Winter Park will close Nov. 6 and move into their new expanded location in Maitland, on North Orlando Avenue near Lee Road, Nov. 9. There will be 231 parking spaces, so no more parking woes.

NEWS/EVENTS Cask & Larder hosts a "Whiskeys of the World" event at 7 p.m. on Oct. 9. Executive chef Scott Pizzo will create a seasonal menu to pair with the five small-batch whiskeys – Jim Beam Single Barrel (U.S.A.), Hibiki Harmony (Japan), Alberta Rye Dark Batch (Canada), Laphroaig Select Cask (Scotland) and Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey (Ireland). Cost is $100 ... Winter Park Wine & Dine goes from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Winter Park Farmer's Market. The event features 40-plus restaurants and merchants like Boca, Santiago's Bodega, SushiPop, Ten10 Brewing and more. Tickets are $45, $75 VIP ... The 15th annual Taste of Thornton Park goes from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Veranda. Tickets are $30 advance, $40 day of ... A new immersive area inspired by San Francisco's Chinatown will debut at this year's Food & Wine Classic at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort Oct. 28-29. Cost for this year's fest is $105, $130 with beer garden access.

