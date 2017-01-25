Valkyrie Doughnuts opens this week by UCF, Ace Cafe is hiring downtown, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS

Valkyrie Doughnuts, the doughnut-only offshoot of Valhalla Bakery, opens this week in the former Qarma Crepes location near UCF ... You'll have to wait to ride the bus to Flavortown – the Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs has pushed back its opening to Jan. 27, but that could move ... Market to Table, by chef Ryan Freelove, has opened in the former alFresco space on Plant Street in Winter Garden ... Ace Cafe, the motorcycle-themed eatery/entertainment complex, is hiring for its soon-to-open downtown location (aka the former Orlando Weekly headquarters) on Livingston Street. The job fair runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Jan. 27-30. The café will open this spring ... The District Eatery + Tap & Barrel will open on Second Street in Sanford in late February ... Nonno's Ristorante Italiano by Stefano LaCommare (Stefano's Trattoria, Il Pescatore) has opened in Altamonte Springs ... Renovations at Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar are nearing completion and the family-friendly seafood joint in the old Ravenous Pig space will open Feb. 9 ... Kyoto Japanese Sushi & Grill opens a fourth location in the UCF corridor sometime next month ... Look for the opening of the Central Beer Market, a tailgate bar on West Central Boulevard, to coincide with the first Orlando City soccer game of the season.

EVENTS

DeVine Wine & Grill celebrates its second anniversary with a good ol'-fashioned pig roast Jan. 28. The party lasts from 3 p.m. to midnight and will feature live entertainment ... The Sunday Supper at the Ravenous Pig on Jan. 29 will feature four different preparations of organic Berkshire pig raised on Frog Song Organics vegetables. Wine pairing will accompany each course. Cost is $125 ... The 25th annual Chef's Gala set for Feb. 4 is Heart of Florida United Way's largest fundraising event, featuring exquisite cuisine from more than 20 of Central Florida's top chefs, along with thoughtfully paired fine wines, live music and a silent auction at Epcot World Showplace from 6:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $275; $500 per couple ... Dining in the Dark returns Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. at Tapa Toro. The four-course meal in support of the Lake Eola Charter School costs $125.