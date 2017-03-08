Valkyrie Doughnuts finally opens by UCF, Pincho Factory closes due to mismanagement, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS

At long last, Valkyrie Doughnuts has (soft) opened on Corporate Boulevard near UCF ... Bitters & Brass, a cocktail bar and absinthe house, has opened in Sanford ... Chuan Lu Garden has opened its second location near UCF on the northeast corner of Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail ... Hong Kong Rice Box, serving congee, dumplings and Hong Kong-style fare, has opened on Alafaya Woods Boulevard in Oviedo ... Mesa21 will open in the old Gargi's location in Ivanhoe Village March 17 ... Another Teak Neighborhood Grill will open in the former Ran-Getsu space in Maitland by mid-April ... Bates New England Seafood & Steakhouse opens this April near the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee ... Bem Bom on Corrine hopes to complete renovations in the next four weeks and will soft open by mid-April, with a grand opening slated for Cinco de Mayo.

Pincho Factory in Dr. Phillips has shuttered. According to a statement released by the company, the franchisee "mismanaged the restaurant" and failed to meet Pincho Factory standards ... After 80 years in business, Burton's Bar in Thornton Park has closed, though look for them to reopen in a new location in the coming weeks.

Scott Pizzo, former chef de cuisine at Cask & Larder, is now chef de cuisine at Highball & Harvest at the Ritz-Carlton ... Raglan Road's Mighty St. Patrick's Festival runs March 16-19 with a bevy of Irish musicians, dancers and cuisine, including loin of bacon and cabbage, the quintessential St. Patrick's Day dish. Visit raglanroad.com for more ... Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant in Lake Mary will stage its ninth annual St. Patrick's Day block party. The event is free and open to all ... Redlight Redlight, Ten10 Brewery and Cask & Larder team up for a Brewery Crawl March 17 starting at 5 p.m., with each releasing a special Irish-inspired beer ... The St. Patrick's Day Roast at the Ravenous Pig starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18. For $18, guests can enjoy corned beef brisket, choucroute, potato salad, Irish soda bread and a chocolate-stout cupcake with Baileys buttercream ... Crooked Can Brewery's Celtic Festival March 17-19 includes Highland games, live music by Off-Kilter, and plenty of Irish grub. The festival is open to all ages.