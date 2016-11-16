November 16, 2016 Special Issues » Holiday Guide

Email
Print
Share

Tools of the trade for the artist on your gift list 

Stuff artists want

By
click to enlarge Krink markers K-32 box set

Krink markers K-32 box set

On the tech side, these are serious tools for designers and artists already established in their practice – not beginners. But we've also included some basics for anyone who's looking to jump to the next level or just is in need of some inspiration. (Items without specific sourcing information are available online or at your local art supply store; prices are approximate.)

1. Polaroid Photo Studio Kit, $45.99

Excellent for the artist or photographer who needs an easy-to-set-up tabletop photo studio for a small workspace. Take pictures of small items like jewelry, enamel pins or anything smaller than a loaf of bread.

2. Sakura Pigma Micron Pens, $3-$5

Micron pens come in a range of point widths and are great for sketching and inking linework. Artists should always have a few on hand. They're available basically everywhere, but if you need immediate gratification, try Sam Flax.

3. Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera, $900 and up

A beautiful camera for anything or anyone, really. It's a small body packed with a lot of great features – it's mirrorless, lightweight and has internal 4K recording. Interchangeable lenses and other accessories are available, if you're made of money.

4. Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13, $1,999.95

This is key for full-time designers, illustrators and 3-D artists who need an all-in-one, full-featured, wireless tablet. No computer needed; you can load in professional applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Pixologic ZBrush and whatever else.

5. Shinola sketchbook, $28, shinola.com

Tired of Moleskines and want to venture out into a new sketchbook? These are well-made, lightweight, and won't fall apart after a few sketch sessions. The 100lb paper allows the use of ink, graphite, charcoal and even light watercolors.

6. Krink markers K-32 box set, $92 for the set or $12 each, shop.krink.com

This set is a must-have for artists who want to paint in their books or add detail to a large mural. Krink markers offer a great amount of coverage per pen. Recommended by Andrew Spear and Tobar (wink).

7. Patterns: Inside the Design Library, by Peter Koepke (Phaidon, 332 pages, $80)

This gorgeous book offers a peek inside the Hudson Valley Design Library, the world's largest archive of patterns and textiles. Gazing at the shapes and lines and colors will inspire anyone to create.

Jump to comments

More in Holiday Guide

Tags:

  |  

More Holiday Guide »

Latest in Holiday Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation