Three ways to get more engaged with Orlando's performing arts this year 

If last weekend's Orlando Fringe Winter Mini Fest at Orlando Shakes inspired you to get more engaged with the performing arts this year, here are a few opportunities over the upcoming weeks to get your 2017 off on the right foot:

– Playwrights' Round Table is ready to blast into their 20th year with their traditional Launch showcase of original shorts. 2017's crop of one-acts, which includes works by Dan McGeehan, Ken Preuss, David Strauss and Tracey Jane Smith, will be performed at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 5. And if you're looking for PRT's regular second Sunday workshops at Rollins College, double-check their calendar at theprt.com, because some 2017 sessions will be held on the first Sunday of the month.

– Are you responsible for a small nonprofit arts organization and panicking over the upcoming tax season? Rollins College's Edyth Bush Institute is holding a free workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that will walk you through changes to the state and federal codes that affect nonprofits. It's free, and they'll even throw in a continental breakfast; just RSVP in advance at ebi.rollins.edu.

– Parliament House hosts the first-ever Foley Awards on Monday, Feb. 6, honoring the best performances at the Footlight Theatre in 2016, as chosen via an online ballot. Named in honor of the late Charles "Chuckles" Foley (the theater's longtime technical director who passed away last year), the inaugural awards ceremony will feature performances by Michelle Knight, Sarah Lee Dobbs, Vox Audio, Barbra Streisand tribute artist Carla DelVillaggio, and a surprise celebrity guest; purchase tickets at phouse.ticketleap.com.

NOW PLAYING

Blackberry Winter, through Feb. 5 at Orlando Shakes.

UPCOMING

Wicked, Jan. 11-29 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Spotlight Cabaret: Natalie Cordone, Jan. 11-12 at Winter Park Playhouse ... GOAT presents The Toxic Avenger Musical, Jan. 13-22 at Orlando Shakes ... Selfie, Jan. 13 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Journey East: An Enchanting Dance Journey, Jan. 15 at Oblivion Taproom ... Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Jan. 20-Feb. 19 at Mad Cow ... Why Do Fools Fall in Love?, Jan. 20-Feb. 18 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Ballets With a Twist presents Cocktail Hour, Jan. 22 at the Sharon L. Morse ... Orlando Ballet: Uncorked, Jan. 24 at the Abbey ... Wicked After Dark Cabaret Benefit, Jan. 26 at the Abbey ... Zora Neale Hurston: A Theatrical Biography, Jan. 27 at Dr. Phillips Center ... 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Feb. 3-26 at Garden Theatre ... Teatro Español presents Yerma, Feb. 7-8 at Mad Cow Theatre.