December 14, 2016 Arts & Culture » Culture 2 Go

Three important Orlando arts leaders have left their positions recently 

Since the last installment of Culture2Go, we've learned of the imminent departures of several important Orlando arts leaders.

—George Wallace, executive director of the Orlando Fringe, announced his resignation, effective Feb. 28, 2017. He'll be relocating to Indianapolis to assume the newly created position of associate director of IndyFringe. Wallace began his career with the Orlando Fringe as a volunteer in 2002 under former festival producer Beth Marshall, and served as volunteer coordinator, director of operations and general manager before being promoted in 2014. Wallace says, "I'm looking forward to new challenges ... and finally I'll be able to wear scarves. And boots." You can bid him farewell at January's Fringe Winter Mini-Fest, featuring 20-plus fan favorites from last May's festival.

—Andrea Bailey Cox, CEO of the Art & History Museums – Maitland has resigned, effective Dec. 19, and will relocate to Knoxville, Tennessee, to head the Aslan Foundation. Bailey Cox oversaw the consolidation of the Maitland Art Center and the Maitland Historical Society, revived the center's artist-in-residence program, launched the Art31 festival, and helped the Andre Smith–designed complex become Central Florida's first National Historic Landmark. A&H's director of marketing, Rae Ward, will serve as interim director.

—Just weeks after Benoit Glazer announced that Jan. 13 would be his final performance with Cirque du Soleil's La Nouba, the conductor and trumpeter was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving weekend fall. According to the official Facebook page for Timucua White House, the arts venue operated out of his home, Glazer is recuperating from surgery after fracturing his skull, wrist and three ribs. Timucua's holiday concerts will continue as scheduled; visit timucua.com for further updates.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical, through Dec. 18 at Athens Theatre ... Pygmalion, through Dec. 18 at Mad Cow ... Wanzie's Barely Respectable Christmas Curiosity, through Dec. 18 at the Abbey ... An American in Paris, through Dec. 18 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Varietease: Winter Blue, through Dec. 19 at the Venue ... It Was a Very Good Yule: A Holiday Cabaret, through Dec. 23 at Mad Cow... Spotlight Cabaret: Cami Miller, Dec. 14-15 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Bay Street Players present Annie Jr., Dec. 15-18 at the Historic State Theatre ... The Perfect Gift, Dec. 16-18, Dangerous Theatre ... Out of the Apple Orchard, Dec. 19-22, at the Orlando Rep.

