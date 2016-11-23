The traditional Christmas cakes of the South layer together love and history 

Being that it's so damn hot down here for most of the year, it's possible that the only time you bust out your sifter and baking pans and turn on the oven for more than a quick broil is the holidays. It's a little ironic, then, that the tradition of baking beautiful layer cakes for the holidays is so entrenched in the blazing South. And as goes a Southern lady's hair, so goes her cake: "The taller the cake, the closer to heaven."

This year, consider embarking on a sweet sojourn that's a little more advanced than Toll House cookies. There's nothing more inviting than a tall, frosted, three- or four-layer cake on a beautiful cake stand in the middle of the table. There's nothing that says "come in and sit a spell," that signals "home," more invitingly. As Art Smith, noted Southern chef and owner of Homecoming Kitchen at Disney Springs, says: "Everybody loves a cake. It comforts us."

And with what 2016 has been to Orlando and this country – namely, one sucker punch right after the other – we could all use a little comfort.