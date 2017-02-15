The "sanctuary community" debate comes to Orlando, a judge sides with Orlando bakery owners who refused to put gay-hating message on cake, and Publix nixes the courtesy meat slice 

Advocates ask City of Orlando, Orange County to protect immigrant communities:

In response to President Donald Trump's recent executive order that cracks down on so-called "sanctuary" communities by taking away federal funding, advocates are asking local government officials to protect Central Florida's immigrant community. "Sanctuary" cities, counties and campuses don't detain undocumented immigrants for federal immigration officials. After advocates asked the Orange County Commission for a dialogue to talk about adopting similar principles, Mayor Teresa Jacobs said the federal government, not the county, must address immigration issues. Similarly, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gave us a bit of a run-around when asked about petitions to make the City Beautiful a "sanctuary" city. Dyer says the city will continue "not to focus on immigration enforcement" and find ways to overcome "hate, intolerance and injustice and embrace diversity, equality and fairness in Orlando and throughout the nation."

Cut the Cake bakery wins against customer who wanted anti-gay slogan on cake:

A Florida judge found the Orlando bakery co-owned by Sharon Haller and her daughter, Cyndol Knarr, did not discriminate against potential customer Robert Mannarino for refusing to decorate a cake with the words, "Homosexuality is an abomination unto the Lord," according to the News Service of Florida. Knarr believed Mannarino's call to be one of the harassing phone calls they started receiving in 2015 after Arizona evangelist Joshua Feuerstein targeted the bakery in a similar way for refusing to put the phrase "We do not support gay marriage" on a cake. Administrative Law Judge J. Bruce Culpepper rejected Mannarino's claim that the mother-daughter duo had discriminated against him for being a Christian, noting that Mannarino does not consistently go to church and displays "questionable knowledge about the Bible," according to NSF.

Publix deli counters will no longer offer the "courtesy slice":

To the dismay of many Floridians, the supermarket chain Publix recently nixed its tradition of automatically offering customers free slices of deli meat at the deli counter to examine the width. Customers can still get a free deli meat sample, but now they'll have to ask for it. Publix, which says it's trying to "naturalize" the exchange between deli clerks and customers, is now offering free "cheese of the week" samples, according to USA Today.