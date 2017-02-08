The Orlando Philharmonic and Opera Orlando announce a new partnership, plus more performing arts news 

Larissa Humiston's Emotions Dance Company is taking its audiences back in time with Twist: Throwback Edition at Orlando Shakespeare's Mandell Theater Feb. 24 and 25. The fourth installment in a series, this Twist fuses tunes from the '60s through the millennium with ballet, jazz and contemporary dance. The evening features guest choreographer Carrie Crawford, whose Greenville, South Carolina-based Crawford Jazz Project made its Orlando debut at the Rep in January, exhibiting impressive technical mastery and stylistic range for a corps with dancers still in their teens.

Last month, the Orlando Philharmonic and Opera Orlando announced a new partnership for the 2017-2018 season. Opera Orlando (formerly Florida Opera Theatre), which concludes its current season with Mozart's Don Giovanni March 24-26, has been using Philharmonic musicians in its performances at the Dr. Phillips Center's Pugh Theater. Next season's joint schedule will feature Puccini's La Bohème, holiday performances of Menotti's Amahl and the Night Visitors and Rossini's Cinderella. Both organizations hope to move into the Dr. Phil's Steinmetz Hall, now scheduled to open in 2020.

Winter Park Playhouse recently announced their 2017-2018 season, which will commence in July with Rodgers & Hammerstein's Some Enchanted Evening, and includes Life Could Be a Dream, Daddy Long Legs, the Florida premiere of Babes in Hollywood, Nunsense A-Men! and Honky Tonk Angels. If any of those titles makes you want to tap your way on stage, start practicing your comic-and-16 bars for the Playhouse's season auditions on March 13; both Equity and non-union performers of all ages and ethnicity are invited.

Now Playing

Picasso at the Lapin Agile, through Feb. 19 at Mad Cow ... The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, through Feb. 26 at Garden Theatre ... The Great Gatsby, through March 26 at Orlando Shakes ... Naked Boys Singing, through Feb. 11 at Parliament House ... A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, through Feb. 12 at Dr. Phillips ... Best of Broadway 2006-2010, through Feb. 13 at Breakthrough Theatre ... Why Do Fools Fall in Love?, through Feb. 18 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Geronimo Stilton: Mouse in Space, through March 5 at the Rep.

Upcoming

Josephine, Feb. 9-25 at the Venue ... This Is Our Youth, Feb. 10-25 at Macbeth Studio ... Spotlight Cabaret: Chris Leavy, Feb. 15-16 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Constellations, Feb. 17-March 19 at Mad Cow ... Janine Klein Is the Diva's Diva: Tales of a Drag Queen Assistant, Feb. 18 and 25 at Parliament House ... String Tea, Feb. 21 at Blue Bamboo ... Love's Labour's Lost, Feb. 22- March 24 at Orlando Shakes ... 2020 Vision: A Survival Guide for the New World, Feb. 22-23 at Parliament House ... Living Room Theater, Feb. 24 at Blue Bamboo ... Brighton Beach Memoirs, Feb. 24-March 13 at Breakthrough Theatre ... Everything Is Rosie, Feb. 25 at Winter Park Playhouse.