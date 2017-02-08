February 08, 2017 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

The New General opens on Park Avenue, Cress plans a travel ban protest dinner, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

click to enlarge 16388231_604148053128106_7812797111100156795_n.jpg

Photo via New General/Facebook

OPENINGS

The New General, a modern general store with retail, a fresh food café and a coffee bar, has opened on New England Avenue, down the street from Luma. The store serves vegan and nonvegan breakfast ... Taps Restaurant & Bar in Winter Park Village is now Firefly Bar & Kitchen Winter Park. The new owners have revamped the menu and are redoing the interior ... Bad As's Sandwich has opened in the old Se7en Bites space in the Milk District ... Also in the Milk District, the owner of the Sandwich Bar will open Iron Cow Restaurant a few doors down ... Opening date for Mexican resto Mesa21 in Ivanhoe Village is Tuesday, March 14, with a VIP event slated for Friday, March 10 ... The owners of Cafe DaVinci and Neighbors Artisan Taqueria in DeLand will open The Table, a restaurant serving Southern fare, sometime in March ... KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will open their second Rock & Brews in the Lee Vista Promenade near the airport in April ... Wahlburgers will open another location in the former Amigo's space later this month in the Waterford Lakes Town Center ... Paddlefish has opened inside the Empress Lily steamboat in Disney Springs.

NEWS/EVENTS

Hari Pulapaka of DeLand's Cress Restaurant will stage a seven-course dinner featuring the cuisines of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen to raise awareness of the culture and cuisine of the seven countries named in the White House travel ban. Details are being hammered out, but the event will happen this month ... Mediterranean Blue is now serving Saturday brunch ... Nova Restaurant holds a Brew & Tunes Dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, featuring six courses, bourbon or wine pairing, and an Elvis impersonator. Cost is $65-$75 ... The Winter Park Wine & Dine goes from 6:30-9 p.m. March 22 at the Winter Park Farmer's Market with more than 30 food vendors (Boca, Lombardi's, Nova, Chuy's, Mitchell's and more) in attendance. Cost is $45, or $100 for VIP admittance ... James Beard Award-winning chef Tony Mantuano returns to Portobello in Disney Springs on Saturday, March 11, at noon to host a ravioli cooking class. Cost is $55.

