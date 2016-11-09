The latest news about the performing arts is proving positive for several traditional troupes 

Orlando's classical performing artists have suffered ups and downs over recent years, but the latest news is proving positive for several of our town's traditional troupes.

Orange County Commissioners voted on Nov. 1 to approve $45 million in funding toward the completion of the Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall. The 1,700-seat acoustic stage and associated support facilities are intended to provide a home for the Orlando Ballet (currently based near Loch Haven Park) and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (which recently moved into the Plaza Live). About $10 million more remains to be raised, and no groundbreaking or completion dates have been announced.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Orlando Ballet holds a special edition of their ongoing Uncorked series at the Abbey. The Power of Ballet and Live Music will focus on the link between dancer and live musicians, and serves as the launch of Orlando Ballet's new Maestro's Fund, which was created to underwrite the Ballet's use of live music in future productions. Thursday's 70-minute show will feature Kate-Lynn Robichaux and Arcadian Broad, Orlando Philharmonic music director Eric Jacobsen and pianist Deniz Uz, and CFCArts Big Band jazz pianist Joshua Wilson, with Orlando Ballet artistic director Robert Hill leading the post-performance audience discussion. Tickets are available at 407-426-1739, starting at $30.

Orlando Light Opera and Central Florida Vocal Arts have announced a merger that will bring the operetta-focused company founded by Lydia Fritsch Jurica and Marina Jurica under the umbrella of the 501(c)3 organization led by Theresa Smith-Levin. CFVA supported OLO's July production of The Student Prince, and is presenting its original operetta fusion Grimmly Ever After at Orlando Shakespeare Theater this month. The combined companies' 2017 season will be announced in December at a holiday cabaret at the Plaza Live, and online at cflvocalarts.com.

NOW PLAYING

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, through Nov. 13 at Orlando Shakes ... Holiday, through Nov. 13 at Gateway Center for the Arts ... Rock the Presidents, through Nov. 13 at the Rep ... Stuart Little, through Nov. 18 at Orlando Shakes ... The Animatronicans, through Nov. 19 at Parliament House ... The God Game, through Nov. 20 at Mad Cow ... American Buffalo, through Nov. 20 at Theater on the Edge ... Play de Luna: Missing the Mark, through Nov. 19 at Art's Sake ... The Happy Elf, through Dec. 18 at the Rep.

UPCOMING

Cloud 9, Nov. 10-20 at Theatre UCF ... A Tribute to Pink Floyd, Nov. 11-13 at Athens Theatre ... Upton Abbey, Nov. 11-19 at Annie Russell ... Grimmly Ever After, Nov. 11-20 at Orlando Shakes ... The Life, Nov. 11-Dec. 5 at Breakthrough Theatre ... A Marvelous Party: The Noel Coward Celebration, Nov. 11-Dec. 11 at Winter Park Playhouse ... The Laramie Project, Nov. 12 at Orlando Shakes ... Where We Belong, Nov. 14 at the Venue ... Pygmalion, Nov. 18-Dec. 18 at Mad Cow ... Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), Nov. 30-Dec. 30 at Orlando Shakes ... Wanzie's Barely Respectable Christmas Curiosity, Dec. 4 & 18 at the Abbey.