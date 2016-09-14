The Imperial at Washburn Imports is a singular watering hole 

The Imperial Wine Bar & Beer Garden
1800 N. Orange Ave., 407-228-4992, imperialwinebar.com
Essay question: Why should I drink here?
Nestled among Washburn Import’s stately tables and armoires, the Imperial reigns as one of Orlando’s truly singular watering holes. Look AND touch the exotic antiques with a leggy red wine or sudsy brew in hand. Just don’t touch the bartenders (unless they ask you to, of course).
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? Good for post-work libations, but really gets going after sundown.
Beer/wine or liquor too? A no-nonsense craft bottle and draft list, coupled with a stout card of white and red wines (Note: Liquor is available at their Sanford location.)
Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food? Y ☒ N ☐ Chef’s tacos, tasty sliders and all of the meat and cheese boards
Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐
Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ A pooch-friendly porch
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad
Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? The smoke-filled rooms of classic cinema and TV
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒ for special events Live music Y ☒ N ☐ The occasional three-piece sneaks in for an acoustic jam
Loud music or background music? smooth, silky jazz or electronica
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other
