The Imperial at Washburn Imports is a singular watering hole 

The Imperial Wine Bar & Beer Garden

­­1800 N. Orange Ave., 407-228-4992, imperialwinebar.com ­­

Essay question: Why should I drink here?

Nestled among Washburn Import’s stately tables and armoires, the Imperial reigns as one of Orlando’s truly singular watering holes. Look AND touch the exotic antiques with a leggy red wine or sudsy brew in hand. Just don’t touch the bartenders (unless they ask you to, of course).

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Good for post-work libations, but really gets going after sundown.

Beer/wine or liquor too? A no-nonsense craft bottle and draft list, coupled with a stout card of white and red wines (Note: Liquor is available at their Sanford location.)

Check all that apply: ☐ fancy cocktails

☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☒ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☐ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☒ N ☐ Chef’s tacos, tasty sliders and all of the meat and cheese boards

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ A pooch-friendly porch

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What's on? The smoke-filled rooms of classic cinema and TV

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒ for special events Live music Y ☒ N ☐ The occasional three-piece sneaks in for an acoustic jam

Loud music or background music? smooth, silky jazz or electronica

Games? Check all that apply: ☐ pinball

☐ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other