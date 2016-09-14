September 14, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Exam

Email
Print
Share

The Imperial at Washburn Imports is a singular watering hole 

Bar Exam

By
click to enlarge imperial_washburn.jpg

Scott Horn

The Imperial Wine Bar & Beer Garden
­­1800 N. Orange Ave., 407-228-4992, imperialwinebar.com ­­

Essay question: Why should I drink here?  
Nestled among Washburn Import’s stately tables and armoires, the Imperial reigns as one of Orlando’s truly singular watering holes. Look AND touch the exotic antiques with a leggy red wine or sudsy brew in hand. Just don’t touch the bartenders (unless they ask you to, of course).

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Good for post-work libations, but really gets going after sundown.

Beer/wine or liquor too? A no-nonsense craft bottle and draft list, coupled with a stout card of white and red wines (Note: Liquor is available at their Sanford location.)

Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☒ N ☐ Chef’s tacos, tasty sliders and all of the meat and cheese boards

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐   A pooch-friendly porch

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐  

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? The smoke-filled rooms of classic cinema and TV

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒ for special events
Live music Y ☒ N ☐
The occasional three-piece sneaks in for an acoustic jam

Loud music or background music? smooth, silky jazz or electronica

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Bar Exam »

Latest in Bar Exam

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Cat Café opens in Clermont, BB Junction closes, plus more in our weekly food roundup Read More

  2. Inspiring decor, prompt service and unexceptional fare are the hallmarks of Winter Park hotspot TR Fire Grill Read More

  3. Se7en Bites hosts a soft opening at new location, brunch at Pizza Bruno, and more in local foodie news Read More

  4. Shipt now in Orlando: You now have zero excuse for drunk driving – or ending the party early Read More

  5. There's a lot more than cheese plates on the menu at The Parkview Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation