The Dr. Phillips Center has a busy month with a season announcement, a groundbreaking and a suspicious revision to an assessment of their CEO 

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts made headlines multiple times over the past month, for various reasons. It started in early February with the Fairwinds Broadway in Orlando 2017-2018 season announcement, which will bring a robust lineup of recent hits and old favorites to the Walt Disney Theater, starting in September with Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I. The series will include On Your Feet!, Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns, The Book of Mormon, School of Rock, Disney's The Lion King, Waitress, Something Rotten and Rent. But the big news is that Hamilton is coming to the 2018-2019 season, with current subscribers getting first crack at those sure-to-be-scarce seats.

A month later, on Monday, March 6, the Dr. Phillips Center finally broke ground on the long-awaited Steinmetz Hall, a 1,700-seat acoustic venue intended for Orlando's Philharmonic and Ballet. Construction of the Center's second phase, which is estimated to cost $237.5 million (including a $10 million contingency for overruns) and be completed in 2020, was given final funding approval by Orlando's City Council on Feb. 27, but the Dr. Phillips Center still has $14.7 million left to raise.

Between those two big events, WFTV published two versions of a consultant's assessment commissioned for the Dr. Phillips Center that show the report was revised to delete or downplay criticism of CEO Kathy Ramsberger. References to "hostile" leadership and the option of replacing the CEO were removed between the June 2016 report (marked "final") and the August revision. You can read the documents on our website.

NOW PLAYING

Brighton Beach Memoirs, through March 13 at Breakthrough Theatre ... Tape, through March 19 at Theater on the Edge ... Constellations, through March 19 at Mad Cow ... Love's Labour's Lost, through March 24 at Orlando Shakes ... The Great Gatsby, through March 26 at Orlando Shakes.

UPCOMING

Varietease: Stolen Thieves, March 10-25 at the Venue ... The City Beautiful, March 17 at the Venue ... Spotlight Cabaret: Noel-Marie Matson, March 15-16 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Pilobolus: Shadowland, March 18 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Fab Fringe with Carrie Manolakos, March 20 at Orlando Shakes ... Brian Feldman's William Shakespeare's MacBeth, March 20 at Lake Eola Amphitheatre ... String Tea, March 21 at Blue Bamboo ... Living Room Theater, March 24 at Blue Bamboo ... Opera Orlando: Don Giovanni, March 24-26 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Three Sisters, March 24-April 16 at Mad Cow ... Antony and Cleopatra, March 31-April 30 at Orlando Shakes ... Red Fish Theatre: Krapp's Last Tape, April 6-8 at Central Florida Community Arts.