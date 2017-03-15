March 15, 2017 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

The District will open soon on Second Street in Sanford, Pig Floyd’s travels to the Dark Side of the Airport, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa will open its Lake Nona outpost Monday, March 20. Expect a menu identical to the Mills 50 original ... Mesa21 Real Mexican opens March 24 in the former Gargi's building in Ivanhoe Village ... The District: Eatery and Tap & Barrel will open on Second Street in Sanford at the end of the month ... KISS frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will open their second Rock & Brews on South Semoran Boulevard near the airport in the third week of April ... Lisbon Portuguese Cuisine is now open at I-Drive 360.

NEWS/EVENTS

Quantum Leap Winery's Tasting Room has expanded its hours (now open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday), as well as their wine and food offerings ... Baoery Asian Gastropub in Thornton Park has launched a new menu. Spicy lobster ramen, anyone? ... Talley Vineyards, Bishop's Peak and the Ravenous Pig collaborate on a four-course dinner Wednesday, March 22. Cost is $80 ... Food Network Star Emily Ellyn hosts an evening of Sippin' and Suppin' Under the Stars at the Edible Garden & Outdoor Kitchen at Bok Tower Gardens Friday, March 24. Cost for the beer-inspired feast is $150 ... The fourth annual Field to Feast dinner goes from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Long & Scott Farms, featuring eight Disney chefs and a master sommelier. Cost is $175 ... In celebration of National Paella Day, the chefs at Bulla Gastrobar will prepare a massive paella on the restaurant's patio during its happy hour from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 27 ... Do Good Date Night returns Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. Guests will create and package meals at Feeding Children Everywhere's Longwood facility, after which beer, wine and barbecue courtesy of 4 Rivers Smokehouse will be served. Cost is $20 ... Taste at I-Drive 360 is Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. The $45 ticket includes tastings from eight restaurants, admission to the Orlando Eye, and complimentary parking ... The Taste of College Park takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Dubsdread Ballroom. Cost is $70.

