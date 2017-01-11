The brand-new Ravenous Pig gives the old Cask & Larder space the deluxe, dark-and-mysterious treatment 

The Ravenous Pig
565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-2333, theravenouspig.com
Essay question: Why should I drink here? IThe brand-new, all-awesome Ravenous Pig takes the previous Cask & Larder location’s cozy confines and gives it the deluxe, dark-and-mysterious treatment. Myriad whiskeys, flowing draft wines and cocktails, impeccable house brews, even a beer engine – everything sister pub Cask & Larder did, the new RavPig does hungrier. A delectable mashup of C&L’s and Ravenous Pig’s menus means you get the best of both boozy, meaty worlds.
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? Night time is the right time for a cocktail or two.
Beer/wine or liquor too? Robust house brews, a stellar wine list and more whiskey than the Smokey Mountains.
Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☐ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food served? Y ☒ N ☐ Ravioli and venison leg, mac & cheese and a killer bread board – if you’ve got the cash, you’ll eat better here than almost anywhere.
Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐
Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ Park that pooch on the porch!
Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Very nice, of course
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What’s on? Do you like ESPN?
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☐ N ☒
Loud music or background music? The classic rock soundtrack that accompanied your conception.
A few songs heard here: “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band, “Brown Sugar” by the Rolling Stones.
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other
