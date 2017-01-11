The brand-new Ravenous Pig gives the old Cask & Larder space the deluxe, dark-and-mysterious treatment 

The Ravenous Pig

565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-2333, theravenouspig.com

Essay question: Why should I drink here? IThe brand-new, all-awesome Ravenous Pig takes the previous Cask & Larder location’s cozy confines and gives it the deluxe, dark-and-mysterious treatment. Myriad whiskeys, flowing draft wines and cocktails, impeccable house brews, even a beer engine ­– everything sister pub Cask & Larder did, the new RavPig does hungrier. A delectable mashup of C&L’s and Ravenous Pig’s menus means you get the best of both boozy, meaty worlds.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Night time is the right time for a cocktail or two.

Beer/wine or liquor too? Robust house brews, a stellar wine list and more whiskey than the Smokey Mountains.

Check all that apply:

☒ fancy cocktails

☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☒ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☐ beer: the usual suspects

☐ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☒ N ☐ Ravioli and venison leg, mac & cheese and a killer bread board – if you’ve got the cash, you’ll eat better here than almost anywhere.

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ Park that pooch on the porch!

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Very nice, of course

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐



What’s on? Do you like ESPN?

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒

Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music? The classic rock soundtrack that accompanied your conception.

A few songs heard here: “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band, “Brown Sugar” by the Rolling Stones.

Games? Check all that apply:

☐ pinball

☐ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other