Sushi burritos at Foodoko in Lake Nona, Smiling Bison plans to close its Orlando location, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Maestro Cucina Napoletana, by Terramia's Rosario Spagnolo and executive chef-partner Antonio Martino, has opened on Park Avenue in Winter Park.

Foodoko, offering customizable sushi burritos, sushi poke bowls and sushi rolls, has opened inside the Lake Nona Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

The new Whole Foods Market on Orlando Avenue has opened, replete with 231 shiny new parking spaces.

Planet Hollywood Observatory at Disney Springs is now accepting reservations on planethollywoodintl.com for Jan. 3, 2017, and onwards.

Look for Paramount Fine Foods to open in the old Pie Five Pizza Co. space on University Boulevard near Rouse Road.

CLOSINGS

The Smiling Bison on Bennett Road will close sometime around the third week of December, says chef-owner Josh Oakley. Oakley and staff will focus on his Sanford location until they're able to find an acceptable new space in Orlando.

Artichoke Red Vegan Market in College Park will close at the end of the month.

NEWS/EVENTS

Thursday, Nov. 17, marks Beaujolais Nouveau Day, and the Tasters Guild of Orlando celebrates the release at Restaurant ASH from 6-9 p.m. Appetizers, a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau and a take-home bottle of Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2016 can be had for $29 per person.

1921 by Norman Van Aken is now serving Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wine Barn's 9th Annual Holiday Wine Tasting Extravaganza goes from 2-5 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. Cost is $35 in advance; $50 at the door.

Baoery Asian Gastropub's one-year anniversary party also happens this Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $30.