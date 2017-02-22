South Korean fried chicken arrives with the area’s first Bonchon, King Bao branches out with a new lobster roll concept, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

South Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon will open its first Florida outpost on Semoran Boulevard near the airport later this summer ... High-end Italian coffeehouse Tutto Caffe will open in Baldwin Park later next month. In addition to coffee, focaccia, panini, pastries and imported gelato will also be served ... Gaviota Brasas, from the folks who brought us Gaviota Seafood & Fine Peruvian Cuisine in Thornton Park, has opened in the former Casa Barcelona/California Burrito Express location on East Colonial Drive ... The owners of King Bao will open lobster-roll joint Colonial Lobster next to Mamak on Colonial Drive. King Bao, by the way, is now open Sundays from noon-9:30 p.m. ... The Farmhouse Espresso Bar will open next door to Foxtail Coffee Co. later this year. In addition to offering overflow seating for Foxtail customers, the space will feature a small market and host coffee-related classes ... Insomnia Cookies has opened on North Orange Avenue downtown and is delivering cookies until 3 a.m. every day ... Geyser Point Bar & Grill has opened inside Disney's Wilderness Lodge ... On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina on State Road 535 celebrates its grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

NEWS/EVENTS

Kathleen Blake (the Rusty Spoon) and Brandon McGlamery (Luma on Park) are James Beard Foundation award semifinalists in the Best Chef: South category. Tony Mantuano, consulting chef for Portobello at Disney Springs, is a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. Finalists will be announced March 15 ... Tapas Before Take-off allows you to enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal and a complimentary drink at Tapa Toro plus a ticket to ride the Orlando Eye for $49.95 ... Luke's Kitchen & Bar is now serving lunch every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ... The Samurai Supper March 1 at Baoery Asian Gastropub features a six-course meal plus two cocktails. Cost is $50 per person ... The 5 Chefs, 5 Courses, 5 Charities event returns to the Alfond Inn March 12 with chefs Kathleen Blake, Kevin Fonzo, Greg Richie, Henry Salgado and Jason Klingensmith participating. Cost is $150 ... Foodstock Orlando, a multi-day food and music festival, goes on March 1-4 at various venues around the city. Visit foodstockorlando.com for more.