Sno Tea Caffe opens near UCF, there's now a Ben & Jerry's on Park Avenue, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS

Sno Tea Caffe, featuring Taiwanese shaved ice desserts, has opened near UCF in the University Commons plaza. A few doors down, look for Spice Indian Grill to open in the coming weeks ... Grown, a USDA Organic Certified fast-food restaurant by former NBA star Ray Allen and his wife, Shannon, will open a stand-alone location inside the Walmart Supercenter in Lake Nona later this month ... Ben & Jerry's has opened on Park Avenue in Winter Park ... Mather's Social Gathering, a craft cocktail bar, will open downtown at Pine and Magnolia sometime this March.

NEWS/EVENTS

Norman's hosts an eight-course Moet Hennessey Wine Maker's Dinner Tuesday, Feb. 7. Cost is $150. On Feb. 8, they'll host a five-course Chateau Montelena wine dinner. Cost is $175 ... SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival is every Saturday from Feb. 11 through May 13 ... Cask & Larder's Brandenburger Bock will be released at the Ravenous Pig Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon. The release party will feature live performances of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos by the Bach Festival Orchestra ... The 9th annual Downtown Food & Wine Fest Feb. 25 and 26 will see more than 30,000 food and wine lovers at Lake Eola Park. Admission is $20 ($25 day of) with food and beverage tickets available for $2 each ... Foodstock, a multi-day food and music festival, takes place March 1-4 at different venues around the city on each day – Church Street, I-Drive 360, Pointe Orlando and Tinker Field. Visit foodstockorlando.com for more ... The Ocala Culinary Festival, March 1-5, offers a host of food-related events and seminars with the likes of James Beard Foundation vice-president Kris Moon, Norman Van Aken, Jeannie Pierola (from Tampa's Edison: Food + Drink Lab) and many more. The festival culminates with the Grand Tasting on March 5. Visit ocalaculinaryfesti val.com for more ... The 23rd Annual Taste of Oviedo goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with more than 30 food vendors in attendance. Admission is free ... The 4th annual Field to Feast dinner takes place March 25 at Long & Scott Farms. Disney's top chefs headline this dine-and-drink-around that's fast become one of the fave events of the local culinary cognoscenti. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased at edibleorlando.com.

