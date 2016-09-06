Shipt now in Orlando: You now have zero excuse for drunk driving – or ending the party early 

The grocery delivery service Shipt has enhanced their offerings to customers, particularly those looking for fun, not just fresh veggies. Their new partnership with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits will allow them to expand the spectrum of possibilities, offering not just food delivery but also alcohol.

All items available at local ABC stores can be brought to Shipt members' doors. That means not just liquor, beer and wine, but also growlers, mixers and hey, even cocktail parasols, at in-store prices and within a one-hour delivery window. No more running out of rosé at your backyard barbecue, and no more hiding your friends' keys when they want to keep the party rolling.

Shipt members pay $99 a year for unlimited grocery deliveries – and now, alcohol too – at store prices. The Shipt phone or desktop app can be used to select and pay for items, and schedule delivery for a convenient time. Shipt's shopper-drivers are equipped with coolers and insulated bags, but they ask that customers be home at time of delivery so perishables aren't damaged.

Delivery is available in the greater Orlando and surrounding areas in Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties, including Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Kissimmee, Ocoee, Sanford and Winter Park. To sign up for Shipt, visit Shipt.com/orlando.