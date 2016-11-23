Shantell's Cafe returns to Sanford in April, plus 12 new restaurants and more in our food news roundup 

The much-missed Shantell's Café will reopen at 511 Sanford Ave. in Sanford this April. Shantell's will serve two supper seatings, at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The new space will feature a rooftop cigar lounge with full bar.
DoveCote's Late Harvest Table-to-the-Farm Dinner Saturday, Dec. 3, will bus guests to Clear Creek Farm in Ocala (one of the only USDA-approved Wagyu cattle reproduction facilities in the U.S.) for a three-course outdoor family-style dinner. Cost is $225.
In celebration of the repeal of Prohibition, Soco's bourbon release party, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, will feature an exclusive special-edition Jim Beam single barrel reserve.
Longwood news: Oh My Gyro, serving "authentic New York halal cart food," has opened in the former Sizzling Grill/Apna Cafe space on State Road 434; Biscuits Restaurant, by the folks who run Polonia Restaurant, will open on 17-92 in the next week or so; and Shiraz Market, specializing in Persian, Turkish, Lebanese and Egyptian foodstuffs, has opened on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
Airport news: After a $3.2 million remodel, Hemisphere Restaurant on the ninth floor of the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport hotel, has reopened … Texas-based On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina (which has a location at the airport as well) will open in Kissimmee early next year.
Winter Park news: Fig & Julep, a gourmet food store from the Ancient Olive folks specializing in charcuterie, condiments and cocktail/entertaining accessories, will open next month in Winter Park … Kona Grill, the Hawaiian-Asian-sushi joint, has opened in Lakeside Crossing … The long-awaited Foxtail Coffee Co. opens in the former State Auto Body building in Winter Park Thursday, Dec. 1. A grand opening celebration is planned for Dec. 3 with tastings, giveaways, live music and more.
Beer news: Suncreek Brewery will open in Clermont next summer, while Toll Road Brewing will open in Ocoee in the fall of 2017.
Burger news: We told you about Habit Burger Grill opening soon in the Millenia Plaza; now Shake Shack says it will open its third area location in the old Ruby Tuesday space in the Florida Mall.
