November 23, 2016

Shantell's Cafe returns to Sanford in April, plus 12 new restaurants and more in our food news roundup 

Shantell Williams in 2014, at the original Shantell's Café.

The much-missed Shantell's Café will reopen at 511 Sanford Ave. in Sanford this April. Shantell's will serve two supper seatings, at 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The new space will feature a rooftop cigar lounge with full bar.

DoveCote's Late Harvest Table-to-the-Farm Dinner Saturday, Dec. 3, will bus guests to Clear Creek Farm in Ocala (one of the only USDA-approved Wagyu cattle reproduction facilities in the U.S.) for a three-course outdoor family-style dinner. Cost is $225.

In celebration of the repeal of Prohibition, Soco's bourbon release party, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, will feature an exclusive special-edition Jim Beam single barrel reserve.

Longwood news: Oh My Gyro, serving "authentic New York halal cart food," has opened in the former Sizzling Grill/Apna Cafe space on State Road 434; Biscuits Restaurant, by the folks who run Polonia Restaurant, will open on 17-92 in the next week or so; and Shiraz Market, specializing in Persian, Turkish, Lebanese and Egyptian foodstuffs, has opened on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Airport news: After a $3.2 million remodel, Hemisphere Restaurant on the ninth floor of the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport hotel, has reopened … Texas-based On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina (which has a location at the airport as well) will open in Kissimmee early next year.

Winter Park news: Fig & Julep, a gourmet food store from the Ancient Olive folks specializing in charcuterie, condiments and cocktail/entertaining accessories, will open next month in Winter Park … Kona Grill, the Hawaiian-Asian-sushi joint, has opened in Lakeside Crossing … The long-awaited Foxtail Coffee Co. opens in the former State Auto Body building in Winter Park Thursday, Dec. 1. A grand opening celebration is planned for Dec. 3 with tastings, giveaways, live music and more.

Beer news: Suncreek Brewery will open in Clermont next summer, while Toll Road Brewing will open in Ocoee in the fall of 2017.

Burger news: We told you about Habit Burger Grill opening soon in the Millenia Plaza; now Shake Shack says it will open its third area location in the old Ruby Tuesday space in the Florida Mall.

