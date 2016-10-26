Selections: Our picks of the week's best events, Oct. 26-Nov. 1 

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30

Orlando Ballet: Dracula

DANCE

Whether you're a full-on balletomane or you're just looking for a new way to celebrate Halloween this year, Orlando Ballet's presentation of Dracula should be on your radar. Hard-core ballet fans will already know that choreographer Michael Pink's version of Bram Stoker's vampire story is full of thrills, chills and plenty of blood spilled, but even if you don't know a battement from a baseball bat, you're in for a serious treat. This production – choreographed, designed and scored by Michael Pink, Ken Russell and Phillip Feeney – upends the usual ballet tropes to enfold the audience in a darkly terrifying and cinematic experience. A Milwaukee reviewer (of that city's presentation of Dracula) called it "a ballet so riveting, so enticing, so frightening and irresistible that you can hardly stand to blink. ... It makes you jump in your seat, fearfully cling to the stranger sitting next to you and howl with terrified delight." Sounds like a nice alternative – or addition? – to Halloween Horror Nights. – Jessica Bryce Young

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35-$95

Friday, Oct. 28

Culture Pop!

ART

The Rotary Club of Maitland's art festival, Art Under the Stars, began 40 years ago as an outdoor celebration of fine art. Participation in the festival has helped lead several artists to success, including John Petrey and Derek Gores. In the Maitland Art Center's new exhibit, Marking 40 Years of the Rotary Arts Festival, Gores and Petrey create beauty from recycled metal, rubber, plastic and other materials; Culture Pop! celebrates the opening of the exhibit, the first since the Art & History Museums – Maitland received a massive restoration and renovation that both uncovers historic detail and upgrades the campus with new technology. Attendees will also be treated to complimentary food, a cash bar, live music by DJ Nigel John, poetry readings, and more. Just as their website says, it's "not your typical art exhibition opening." – Martina Smith

6:30 p.m. | Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | 407-539-2181 | $5

Saturday, Oct. 29

Orlando Zombie Ball

EVENTS

You could spend your Halloween drunkenly begging neighbors for candy and eventually making it to a lame house party that only plays the Spooky Scary Skeletons remix, or you could actually have a good time this weekend at Orlando Weekly's Orlando Zombie Ball. The kind of party you'd die for includes free drinks for the first five hours; sick beats by BUZA and DJ Smilin' Dan; a zombie outbreak scare zone; a live performance from the City Beautiful's spookiest theater group, Phantasmagoria; and cash prizes for best costumes. Kudos to whichever one of you brings a sexy – or regular – Ken Bone getup to the party. – Monivette Cordeiro

7 p.m.-2 a.m. | Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave. | orlandozombieball.com | $15-$65

Saturday, Oct. 29

GUTS Orlando

EVENTS

As any McSweeney's fan will tell you, it's Decorative Gourd Season. And the king of those gourds is obviously the pumpkin. But if you're out of ideas for what to carve into your spiceless orange canvas – a silly face? a scary face? a Trumpkin? – let the pros from AIGA inspire you at this competition. Serious pumpkinheads go, uh, head-to-head in a carving battle that shows off the skills of professional design teams. A local iteration of a national effort to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, GUTS Orlando donates all proceeds from registration fees, a silent auction, and food and drink sales to the local chapter. Stick around for an afterparty after these creative designers blow your mind with their hollowed-out Halloween masterpieces. – Thaddeus McCollum

2-9 p.m. | The Milk District Pavilion, 2432 E. Robinson St. | orlando.aiga.org | free

Saturday, Oct. 29

Lindsey Stirling

MUSIC

Lindsey Stirling, the young violinist best known for incorporating dancefloor electronics into her music to massive YouTube and chart success, has an incredibly fervent and dedicated following, and they're sure to show up in force to this Dr. Phillips show. Stirling's music combines classically trained chops with pop smarts for maximum earworm effectiveness. Meanwhile, live shows are spectacles of visual flair and over-the-top choreography, like a steampunk-meets-anime Cirque du Soleil explosion. Stirling plays our fair city as part of a larger tour promoting her third album, Brave Enough, featuring collaborations with the likes of Lecrae and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo. Because we're contractually obligated to say it, this ain't yer daddy's classical music. – Matthew Moyer

8 p.m. | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 407-839-0119 | drphillipscenter.org | $29.50-$150

Sunday, Oct. 30

Sia

MUSIC

Few stories embody the American Dream more than this Australian melodist's journey from indie darling to recluse to songwriter to the stars and, finally, to bona fide pop sensation at age 40. Her voice and song craftsmanship are enough to keep the world watching even as she hides her face, something that interviewer Howard Stern chalks up to insecurity but that she credits to privacy and mental health concerns. In a 2014 interview on 60 Minutes, Sia Furler made correspondent Chris Connelly smile as she created a full-bodied, rich and emotive mock melody – using only a pianist – seemingly out of thin air. It's fun to see some of pop's biggest names try on their Sia suits every once in a while (Rihanna, Beyoncé, Shakira, Britney), but it's even better to hear those same tracks in Sia's guttural, instinctive voice that, were it not so poignant, would almost betray the purity of their structure. – Adam Manno

with Miguel, Alunageorge | 7 p.m. | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $32-$121.50

Monday, Oct. 31

Mac Sabbath

MUSIC

The year's most frightening holiday is coming up faster than a horde of hungry zombies. Ghosts, vampires and reanimated skeletons fill the roster of standard Halloween horrors, but aren't they mere distractions from life's true horrors? Getting ghosted by our new Tinder love, credit card debt sucking our bank accounts dry, and disease leaving our bones withered and useless – these are the spectres that should wake us, dripping in cold sweat and panting for air, in the middle of the night. Parody tribute metal band Mac Sabbath plays to the terrors of the fast food industry with their "drive-thru metal" this Halloween at the Abbey: Dressed as characters from McDonaldland, members Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and Catburglar play Black Sabbath songs cleverly rewritten to skewer the "food," employee treatment and overall culture that McDonald's has spawned over their decades of existence. Sure it's convenient and delicious – but at what cost? Whatever your food preferences may be (hell, Ozzy Osbourne had a taste for bats – at least he knew he was eating real meat every time), Mac Sabbath's legendary stage show and commitment to an over-the-top bit make great entertainment for anyone who's ready to confront the daily frightfest we call life. – Abby Stassen

8 p.m. | The Abbey, 100 S Eola Drive | 407-704-6261 | abbeyorlando.com | $15-$18