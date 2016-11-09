Selections: Our picks of the week's best events, Nov. 9-15 

Thursday, 10

Flynt Flossy & Turquoise Jeep

MUSIC

The year was 2010. We were living in a four-bedroom house in Chicago with five people because one person turned a windowless closet into a bedroom. We were drinking PBR from coffee mugs, DJing our gathering on YouTube, when one friend stopped us and said there was something we simply had to see. The music video? "Lemme Smang It." The artist? Some rappers we'd never seen before named Flynt Flossy and Yung Humma. The moment? Unforgettable. Flynt Flossy and his rap group Turquoise Jeep became a YouTube sensation with "Lemme Smang It," amassing more than 14 million views to date, and they've earned continued success with their commitment to creating distinctive videos with silly lyrics. Their YouTube success has allowed them to maintain artistic independence and travel the country playing sold-out shows without a major record label breathing down their neck. Their music videos combine the aesthetics of clip art and Flash animation with choreography that's made to get turnt to. (If you search for "dance GIF" on Google Images, one of the first results is Yung Humma smangin' it.) Turquoise Jeep's live shows are nothing to sneeze at, either: They're known for being well-choreographed, Flossy often takes the stage in a tank top reading "Flynt Flossy Is My Favorite Rapper," and the show is elevated with sketches and jokes between songs. Turquoise Jeep dances like nobody's watching, and it's made millions of people want to see them. – Abby Stassen

8 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $13-$15

Friday, 11

Never Not Lurking 5

ART

The fifth installation of Never Not Lurking sets up shop in Orlando's Milk District Friday night. Debuting in 2011, Mike Altz's annual showcase for phone-specific digital photography centers on "the exploration of life under the constant focus of the camera," something we are all familiar with by now, whether we seek or avoid the spotlight. This year, Spacebar plays part-host, part-darkroom to work from more than 20 local pho(ne)tographers, including Billy Dill, Andrew Spear and Jahfre Colbert; Ken Sherry and DJ Spank provide the evening's soundtrack. Come take a picture with your phone of a picture taken with a phone, creating an infinite art loop. All phones are welcome. – Joshua Kennedy

7 p.m. | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | 407-228-0804 | nevernotlurking.com | free

Friday, 11

Mitski

MUSIC

Shredder-songwriter Mitski Miyawaki found her sound on the guitar-powered, shout-(or cry)-along-with-your-best-friend album Bury Me at Makeout Creek from 2014. This summer, she built on that not-inconsiderable intensity with a sequel of sorts, Puberty 2. The 26-year-old solo-rocker extends an allegory of adolescence through to this latest work – a sublime statement in keeping with a major theme of Mitski's oeuvre: belonging – while reaching beyond catharsis to a carefully developed contribution to the very notion of Americanness. Having described herself as "half Japanese, half American, but not fully either," Mitski turns assimilation inside out on single "Your Best American Girl," employing the push and pull of her swimming vocals that soften from bawls to lullabies to carry lyrics at times both deadpan and defiant. During her last visit to Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center, she screamed from her knees into the neck of her guitar as she carefully plucked each string, beckoning a shrill wall of feedback. That is the type of cathartic performance we can and should expect from Mitski. – Moriah Russo

with Fear of Men, Weaves | 8 p.m. | Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St. | 407-999-2570 | backbooth.com | $12

Saturday, 12

Orlando Beer Festival

EVENTS

All of our events at Orlando Weekly are like our children. And while you're not supposed to play favorites with your children, everyone secretly has a favorite. While Orlando Beer Festival may not be as well-dressed as the Great Orlando Mixer, as sociable as the Best of Orlando Party or as skilled in the culinary arts as Bite Night, there are plenty of folks here who will tell you that this is their favorite event of our packed event schedule. Maybe it's the simplicity: Gather more than 50 different breweries and bars, have them give out samples of their delicious brews, and fill out the day with live music, games, food trucks and great company. This year, local garage boogie-ists the Woolly Bushmen join the returning soul kings of Orlando, the Sh-Booms, along with South Florida's NostalJah, who blend reggae and R&B into a mellow vibe perfect for drinking beer in flip-flop weather. Spring for the VIP ticket if you're interested in getting into the festival an hour early, leaving with a commemorative beer glass and having access to private bathrooms while you're there. – Thaddeus McCollum

noon-5 p.m. | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | orlandobeerfestival.com | $20-$65

Saturday, 12

Coffee Bike Tour

EVENTS

Caffeinate ... pedal ... caffeinate ... pedal ... caffeinate ... pedal. Local Motive Tours, which offers "curated local adventures for the curious," is repeating their super popular Coffee Bike Tour from last year. Learn where the beans in your cup come from, how they got here, and what happened to them all the way from plant to palate with your guides, coffee expert Jimmy Sherfey and Local Motive founder Sarah Peerani. Riders will taste coffees from Colombia, East Africa and Brazil, and at each stop, coffee will be paired with music from its country of origin. Plus, get 8 miles of exercise biking from Winter Park's Cafe Frutos Selectos to East End Market to a final stop at Deadly Sins Brewing featuring a specially brewed kölsch, a collaboration with Foxtail Coffee. Ticket prices vary based on whether you're riding your own wheels or renting a Juice Bike Share. – Jessica Bryce Young

11 a.m.-3 p.m. | starting point: Café Frutos Selectos, 430 W. New England Ave., Winter Park | localmotive.tours | $39.95-$54.95

Saturday, 12

Big Gay Brunch

EVENTS

Come Out With Pride is one of the city's best annual celebrations, with parties, entertainment, vendors and fireworks on the schedule for the day, to say nothing of our favorite local parade. But all of that activity can quickly tire you out, especially on an empty stomach. And that's why we've teamed up with the Orlando Immunology Center to present the Big Gay Brunch. Energize yourself with a seriously impressive brunch spread while sipping on bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas. Then grab a seat and enjoy live entertainment before heading out into the streets to celebrate love and equality. – Thaddeus McCollum

11 a.m.-3 p.m. | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | orlandoweeklytickets.com | $45

Tuesday, 15

Literary Death Match

LITERARY

The decade-strong episodic reading series Literary Death Match returns to Orlando for a fourth duel tonight, hosted by local independent publisher Burrow Press. Literary Death Match prides itself on being humor-centric, stating, "It may sound like a circus – and that's half the point." Rooted in performativity, LDM fuses the fervor and competitiveness found in slam poetry with other forms of literature, extending our traditional perception of readings. Four authors performing original work (Glendaliz Camacho, Trevor Fraser, Suzannah Gilman and Ama McKinley), three celebrity judges armed with serious credentials (iconic skateboarder Chuck Dinkins weighing in on "performance," Billy Manes on "literary merit" and Kay Rawlins of the Orlando City Soccer Foundation on "intangibles"), two finalists, and one champion will rise above the inkshed, shunning the classic trophy of a coffee-bar microphone for cold, hard cash. Nothing is predictable as the writers wrangle. Ticket proceeds from this fundraiser event support Burrow Press. – Ariana Simpson

7:30 p.m. | Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. | literarydeathmatch.com | $10-$15

Tuesday, 15

The King Khan & BBQ Show

MUSIC

It was a wild ride for wildman duo Arish "King Khan" Khan and Mark "BBQ" Sultan, going from gigs in gritty watering holes and punk clubs in Montreal in 2004 to touring the world and being invited to play the Sydney Opera House by Lou Reed in 2010. But the same feral energy that animates their live and recorded work tore them apart immediately after the Sydney engagement. They started solo projects as a matter of course, but the chemistry of their doo-wop garage punk was sorely missed. Eventually though, they buried the hatchet and produced their latest album, Bad News Boys, in 2015. And we're happy to report that the thrill is not gone. The King Khan & BBQ Show still make gloriously filthy rock music. Their recordings are lo-fi in all the best ways: recorded live in basements and apartments giving that added oomph as both play guitars and sing, and BBQ even plays drums live with his feet as he strums. Their energetic, magical show goes with the flow, bringing real crazy fun to fans all over. – Marimar Toledo

with Paint Fumes | 8 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-256-1419 | thesocial.org | $15-$17