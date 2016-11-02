Selections: Our picks of the week's best events, Nov. 2-8 

Wednesday, 2

Johnnyswim

Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez of Johnnyswim are #lovegoals for folk musicians. First meeting in Nashville, they immediately starting making music together and fell in love. Both musicians come from musical backgrounds far from the folk, pop and soul blend they top charts with today. Sudano, daughter of the late disco legend Donna Summers, toured with her mother as a backup singer, learning to hone her voice and sound. Ramirez is a classically trained violinist who made intricate compositions. Now the duo crafts immediately catchy three-chord songs deftly melding folk and R&B. They've done festivals, been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, moved to L.A., started a family and are now back on the road touring. They're touring on Georgica Pond, their latest album, and it will be an undoubted pleasure to hear this expressive, lovely music live on stage. – Marimar Toledo

with Dan Layus | 6 p.m. | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com | $20-$60

Swamburger Presents: Advanced Listening

Be it in verse, action or organization, venerated local rapper Swamburger never passes up a chance to elevate hip-hop culture. Of late, his platform has been as impresario, and his latest venture is Advanced Listening, a new concert series that honors not just the music but the spirit of hip-hop. Certifying the series debut with national credentials are two heavy names from powerhouse indie-rap label Rhymesayers: Minnesota's DJ Abilities, one of the most decorated battle DJs in the Midwest, and Ohio rapper Blueprint, one of the most intelligent and unpretentiously creative MCs in the biz. Of course, the bill's locally legit, too, with some top-shelf, street-proven talent like flamethrowers E-Turn and Madd Illz. This will not be some basic rap show. This one's for the true-school heads for whom rap is both art and life. – Bao Le-Huu

with DJ Abilities, Blueprint, E-Turn, Madd Illz, Purple Kloud | 9 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $10

Thursday, 3

American Buffalo

The only American buffalo in David Mamet's tough-talking play of the same name is a rare valuable nickel that's never seen on stage, but serves as a MacGuffin that motivates three men to plot and bicker and ultimately betray each other. American Buffalo, first staged in 1975 and later made into a film starring Dustin Hoffman and Dennis Franz, is classic Mamet: a song of the pathos and black comedy found in the scuffling grifts of the American underclass, sung in a startlingly expressive poetry of mutters, shouts and profanity. Thursday is the opening night of a three-week run of American Buffalo at Edgewood-based Theater on the Edge, their second production after spring's well-received Venus in Fur. Allan Whitehead and Marco and Samantha DiGeorge, founders of Theater on the Edge, say their mission is to "explore the struggles of the human condition and create thought-provoking conversation"; with these two shows they've proven their commitment to that ideal. – Jessica Bryce Young

8 p.m. | also Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 20 | Theater on the Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave. | 407-334-1843 | theaterontheedge.org | $22-$24

Friday-Saturday, 4-5

Electric Daisy Carnival

In the world of music festivals, namely EDM festivals, there's something special about EDC. Its Orlando incarnation has been around since 2011, long before the Chainsmokers (who are in this year's lineup) took over the Hot 100 with their personal brand of fratty pop-EDM. Electric Daisy has proven itself over the years to be a safe house for electronic music lovers as well as an incubator for what the pop charts will look like in a year or two. It's only kept growing, with its colors, attractions and performers rivaling those of the flagship EDC in Vegas. A documentary about the 2013 Vegas show, Under the Electric Sky, premiered at Sundance in 2014 and was quickly picked up by Focus Features, an ode to the strength of EDC's fanbase as well as to its cultural relevancy. Incomparable stage lighting, art installations and a Ferris wheel you can ride while listening to your favorite DJ make this two-day experience well worth the modest price. – Adam Manno

with Bassnectar, the Chainsmokers, Rabbit in the Moon and more | 1 p.m.-midnight | Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave. | orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com | $99-$349

Saturday-Sunday, 5-6

Fiesta in the Park

Weather is cooling down just in time for the annual Fiesta in the Park, held at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. Thousands of Central Floridians break out their strollers and pups for this outdoor event highlighting more than 600 artisans from all over the country, displaying and selling original ceramics, glassware, jewelry, woodwork and photography. The 46th annual festival spans over a mile-long walkway of Lake Eola and provides ample food and beverage options, entertainment, and a kids area. – Aileen Perilla

10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive | fiestainthepark.com | free

Saturday, 5

True Widow

Pioneers of the "stonegaze" subgenre, True Widow bring their original hybrid of stoner rock and shoegaze to Will's Pub in support of their newly released album Avvolgere, the Texas trio's fourth full-length. The group layers gentle melodies over dense low-end tones for a slow ride through their unique soundscape, highlighted by alternating female and male vocals that give each song a distinct narrative. With the rhythm section providing a slow but steady pace for monolithic riffs that loop throughout each gloomy dirge, this three-piece continues to create entrancing sonic atmospheres that were made for nodding along. Special mention should be given to opener Mary Lattimore, a harpist from Philadelphia who pushes the instrument far beyond its traditional limits, Whether collaborating with the likes of Kurt Vile and Sharon Von Etten, or on her solo recordings for Ghostly International, expect ethereal soundscapes that will perfectly set the stage for True Widow's harsh trances. – Matthew Moyer

with Mary Lattimore, Set and Setting | 8 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10-$12

Sunday, 6

La Salsa Vive

With Marc Anthony coming later this month and four legendary salsa groups headlining in Orlando this weekend, it looks like November will be a month of Caribbean delight. This weekend, four icons of the Afro-Caribbean fusion genre are coming to the Amway Center: Rubén Blades, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Andy Montañez and Gilberto Santa Rosa. If you're planning to go to this concert and sit down for a nice listening experience, this is the wrong place. Bring your dancing shoes and know that neither you nor the rest of the crowd is going to plant your behind down for the next two hours. – Monivette Cordeiro

with Rubén Blades, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Andy Montañez | 6 p.m. | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $49-$179

Tuesday, 8

Election Night Bash With Randy Rainbow

Though Saturday Night Live gets the lion's share of the attention for election year humor, online comedy has really come into its own in recent years. And this year's breakout YouTube star is easily Randy Rainbow. From his Grease-parodying "GOP Dropout" series to his Music Man-inspired "Trump Trouble" to his most recent musical parody, "The Nasty Woman," which apes The Sound of Music's "The Lonely Goatherd," Rainbow has been skewering the election with just the right amount of snark, insight, cattiness and musical theater. For election night, the New York-based Rainbow returns to his native state for an election night party at Parliament House that promises hilarious commentary on the live broadcast of the election results, games and live performances of the songs that have made Rainbow an internet sensation. – Thaddeus McCollum

8 p.m. | Footlight Theatre, Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-425-7571 | parliamenthouse.com | $29

Tuesday, 8

Cult Classics: Idiocracy

Some of us might need a little pick-me-up after the crushing reality of having to choose between Trump and Clinton. Maybe a reminder that the level of ridiculousness in the country could always be worse? Enter Idiocracy, a cult-classic film that takes place in a dystopian future with no curiosity, social responsibility or justice. The film's protagonist, the proverbially average Joe (Luke Wilson), is put into hibernation and wakes up in the year 2505. The average intelligence of humanity has decreased so much at that point that Joe is now the smartest man on earth, and encounters all sorts of craziness, including a president who is a former pro wrestler, death by monster truck demolition derby, and some very questionable agricultural techniques. Depending on that night's election results, the movie's depiction of a country lacking even a modicum of intelligence may hit a bit close to home. – Martina Smith

9:30 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $8