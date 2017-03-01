Selections: Our picks of the week's best events, March 1-7 

Wednesday, 1

Women in Song: Aiofe O'Donovan

MUSIC

Wednesday is the final installment in the Orlando Philharmonic's ambitious Women in Song series; live, bird-on-a-wire collaborations between the Phil and female composers and songwriters who come from distinctly non-classical backgrounds, in front of a rapt audience. The creative give-and-take and telepathy is often exhilarating to see and hear. After Sara Watkins and Ariadne Greif, the final featured performer is Aoife O'Donovan. O'Donovan might be more immediately recognizable as a member of either bluegrass ensemble Crooked Still or folk act Sometymes Why, but she's carving out her own unique path as a solo artist, beloved of MOJO Magazine and NPR equally, collaborating with everyone from Allison Krauss to Yo-Yo Ma. The thought of the Phil players finding spaces to inhabit and augment O'Donovan's skeletal, gorgeous songs should be enough to entice anyone. At its heart this series is about the hidden magic of seasoned players finding common ground and common sound. Mission accomplished. – Matthew Moyer

8 p.m. | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-0071 | orlandophil.org | $22-$27

Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4

Foodstock Orlando

EVENTS

It might not be three days of peace and music, but Foodstock Orlando is definitely a celebration you don't want to miss. The multi-day food and music festival features local food vendors, Florida agricultural expositions and live music, all to raise funds for local education scholarships and grants. The event bounces around the City Beautiful, stopping at the Cheyenne Saloon, I-Drive 360, Pointe Orlando and the Broken Cauldron Brewery. We're all exhausted after a day at the office, but sipping complimentary local beer and wine, chowing down on the best cuisine in the city and rocking out to some killer live bands sounds like a pretty stellar way to spend a few weeknights to us. – Deanna Ferrante

6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon Saturday | multiple locations | foodstockorlando.com | free-$55

Thursday-Sunday, 2-5

Okeechobee Music Festival

MUSIC

The expansive and eclectic Okeechobee Music Festival is back for its second year and is boasting some impressively well-known artists. This year, Usher, Kings of Leon, Bassnectar and Wiz Khalifa, along with about 80 other artists, take the stage at the three-day camping and music festival in Sunshine Grove. (OK, it's a bit of a drive.) Along with offering pretty much every music genre you can think of, OMF also features a multitude of activities in various spaces throughout the 800-acre plot of land. This includes Aquachobee, a beachy space that provides a lake for swimming, a beach for partying and a Ferris wheel for riding. A second, Yogachobee, offers an escape from the madness with scheduled yoga sessions. Then there's ChobeeWobee Village, where you can "awaken your inner weird" with fellow festivalgoers. Make sure to take Monday off for this one; it's going to be a very long weekend. – Rachel LeBar

noon Thursday-Sunday | Sunshine Grove, 12517 N.E. 91st Ave., Okeechobee | okeechobeefest.com | $279

Thursday, 2

Foster Care

MUSIC

In the musical lifespan of a touring band, the musicians usually play a series of increasingly anonymous clubs or bars, never finding that elusive perfect spot where their music makes the most sense, sonically and aesthetically. You can count them on one hand; the Velvet Underground at Warhol's Factory, Yanni at the Acropolis, Lustmord at Hollywood Forever Cemetery ... you can now add Foster Care at Wally's to that list. The pairing of New York's sodden noise-creeps Foster Care with the low-lit, smoky ambience of Wally's is a match made in opposite-day heaven. Foster Care kicked up a fuss last year with the release of Sterilization on local label Total Punk. It was the essential vinyl encapsulation of their take on punk and hardcore's darker corners – a feral explosion of sublimely wrong sound. Expect the whole night to be a noisy, overcrowded, sweaty mess. But it's free, so who's complaining? – MM

with Sandratz | 9 p.m. | Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, 1001 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-6975 | wallysonmills.com | free

Friday, 3

Movies at Leu Gardens: Jurassic Park

FILM

Leu Garden's Dinosaur Invasion exhibit comes to life on an outdoor big screen this weekend with a showing of Jurassic Park. The 1993 sci-fi favorite serves as an example of how entrepreneurial histrionics contribute to child endangerment. This park's security system is too big to fail, making it safe to leave children in the hands of a group of scientists and ... wait, where the fuck are their parents? A very cursory Google search reveals that the kids are dropped off with their grandfather because their mother is getting divorced – which is why multiple kids in the Jurassic Park movies wind up on Dino Island. No, seriously, look it up: You get divorced, you dump your kids at a ranch full of genetically constructed swamp monsters until the dirty work is done, never considering that the wonders of cloning can't compete with the fun of two Christmases (one probably vaguely shittier than the other, if we're being real). All of the parents in this franchise have a mysterious blind spot when they're weighing potential emotional scars: Will Lex and Tim have a worse time being chased by velociraptors, or working through a misfortune that will statistically happen to half of their peers? Sure, the kids will need therapy either way, but they're going to be in there a lot longer if an extinct 40-foot creature flips a Jeep on them. Luckily, the lifelike creatures at Leu Gardens are just around to enjoy the movie with you, not attack your kids (or your romantic choices). – Abby Stassen

6 p.m. | Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave. | 407-246-2620 | leugardens.org | $6

Friday, 3

Tape

THEATER

Theater on the Edge, an outgrowth of the Meisner-focused Truthful Acting Studio school, seemed to explode onto the local theater scene last year with two well-received productions: David Ives' Venus in Fur and David Mamet's American Buffalo. Their newest production follows in the same vein of tough, serious plays that depend heavily on capable actors to carry them. In Tape, by Stephen Belber, two old high-school buddies, Vince and Jon, meet up in a seedy motel room for an impromptu reunion. Vince (Zack Roundy) is essentially a fuck-up: unable to hold down any job that doesn't involve selling drugs. Jon (Joey Ginel), on the other hand, is a film director whose career is just starting to take off. But after Jon confesses to date-raping a mutual ex-girlfriend, Amy (Megan Raitano), Vince reveals that he's taped their conversation and that Amy is on her way over to the motel room. What follows is a tense treatise on regrets, revenge and the elastic nature of memory with dialogue that rivals even Mamet's snappiest banter. It's the type of play that actors dream of; judging by Theater on the Edge's reputation, they should be able to nail it. – Thaddeus McCollum

8 p.m. | through March 19 | Theater on the Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave. | theaterontheedge.org $19-$22

Saturday, 4

Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs

THEATER

Alan Cumming is one of our generation's most multicolored chameleons. Your romcom-loving aunt knows him as the oleaginous Sean Walsh in Circle of Friends; your GenX big sister love-hated him as faithless Hollywood husband Joe in 2001 indie flick The Anniversary Party; your theater-freak cousin may even have seen him reprise his gender-bent Emcee on Broadway in Cabaret. And of course, everyone in the goddamn world was transfixed by the shifty Eli Gold, antagonist supreme on The Good Wife. So no surprise, then, to see him waxing flamboyant and poignant by turn in his new live show, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs. It's based on a two-week engagement at Café Carlyle in 2015, which first spawned a live album and now this touring piece. Based on a listen to the album, Cumming's selection and presentation of "sappy" songs (ranging from Annie Lennox to Billy Joel to Miley Cyrus) is flawless, and his between-songs patter, far from being fluffy filler material, takes him (and the audience) through the entire rainbow of emotions. Clearly he honed his vast range playing all those disparate characters – so we'll forgive him for his unspeakable treatment of Minnie Driver, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianna Margulies over the years. – Jessica Bryce Young

8 p.m. | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35-$85

Tuesday, 7

Potty Mouth

MUSIC

Potty Mouth is from the same section of Massachusetts that birthed Dinosaur Jr. and was home to a post-NYC-era Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon. And though they didn't intentionally name their band after the seminal Bratmobile record – and their grunge pop sound is about as far from the Riot Grrl faction as you can get – their vibe is so authentically '90s that the coincidence is nothing short of kismet. Spawned from the suburbs and under no obligation to make the world a better place, Potty Mouth are a band that seems hell-bent on just having a good time, no agenda needed. As their singer-guitarist Abby Weems told the Village Voice, "It is not our job to teach the rest of the world how to not be assholes." They bring that sunny disposition to the Social this week, along with Partybaby and Tennis System. Try not to be an asshole. – Jen Cray

with Partybaby, Tennis System | 8 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $12