Selections: Our picks of the week's best events, Feb.1-7 

MUSIC

Musically and creatively, we find the so-called "shock of the new" to be a very refreshing experience. Music scenes constantly develop and change; new faces and new voices are essential. And this well-curated bill of new and young experimental, noise and left-field electronics projects gives an intimate look at one grouping of possible futures in Orlando music. J.A.S.O.N. is, well, Jason of Shania Pain, stepping out on his own with a set of disorienting pop-cutups and contexts. Loser Boy is DJ Allen Duncan trying his hand at a full noise set. Pulsatile Tinnitus (Kayla Phillips), touring from Nashville, specializes in shattered eardrums via noise walls and creeping tension, while local Joseph Osborne's Child One project delves more into electronic textures. DJ Deviant Art Heaux promises a "noise/vogue ball/goth set" throughout the night, which is infinitely "music" to our ears. – Matthew Moyer

10 p.m. | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson Street | facebook.com/spacebarorlando | $3

Saturday, 4

Sam Flax Wall Project

ART

Street artists will deface a local building at a block party today, but the owners at Sam Flax are cool with it. Simultaneously raising awareness on issues Sam Flax deems fit and providing anyone with the chance to see how local street art is produced, this 3-year-old project gives the public a chance to view the murals on the side of the Sam Flax building daily on their commutes as a memory they lived through rather than something to just pass by and observe. Backed by the musical air support of several WPRK (91.5 FM) DJs as well as tasty sustenance provided by Tamale Co., Bad As's Sandwich, Little Blue Donut and Purple Ocean Superfood Bar, this event has a reputable history of providing the community with one of its more defining eye-grabbers. – Nick Wills

10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Sam Flax of Orlando, 1800 E. Colonial Drive | 407-898-9785 | samflaxorlando.com | free

Saturday, 4

The Coathangers

MUSIC

Atlanta's current Queens of Noise, the Coathangers, had a better 2016 than most, releasing their fifth studio album, Nosebleed Weekend, and going on tour with anarcho-reunion act Refused. But even though the trio seem to be flirting with the edges of the big time, their bratty take on punk rock still retains the sense of humor and who-gives-a-shit attitude that got them to this point in the first place. This show at Will's Pub should show that off a bit better than the cavernous room at the Beacham, where they last played in town opening on the aforementioned Refused tour. Local punk powerhouse Wet Nurse opens, along with South Florida dirty blues rock duo Killmama. – Thaddeus McCollum

with Wet Nurse, Killmama | 8 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12

Saturday, 4

Dr. Deborah Willis: "Posing Beauty in African American Culture"

ART

The goodness just keeps coming: Related programming around the frankly fabulous group of shows on black art (Posing Beauty at Snap; AfroFantastic, The Black Figure and Reframing the Picture, Reclaiming the Past at Cornell Fine Arts Museum) gracing our city right now continues, with the curator of Snap's Posing Beauty giving a lecture at Rollins College, site of the other three. Deborah Willis, an NYU professor and photographer in her own right, has plenty to say not only about the documentation of black bodies but also about artists' responses to the cultural and political climate. Dr. Willis is also the mother of photographer Hank Willis Thomas, who has work in both Posing Beauty and Reframing the Picture. (There's also a dinner with Willis at Snap Friday, Feb. 3; it was sold out at press time, but if you've got an extra couple of hundred bucks and are really motivated to go, check the gallery's Facebook page to see if there's a cancellation.) – Jessica Bryce Young

6 p.m. | SunTrust Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | facebook.com/snaporlando | free, reservations required

Saturday, 4

Lily Tomlin

COMEDY

It's hard to oversell Lily Tomlin. The beloved comedian and actress has a résumé that stretches from groundbreaking sketch comedy show Rowan and Martin's Laugh-in ("one ringy-dingy ... two ringy-dingy") through films like Robert Altman's Nashville and David O. Russell's I Heart Huckabees, to your parents' favorite Netflix series, Grace and Frankie. This appearance at the Dr. Phillips Center is being billed as "An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin," so expect to revisit some of the characters and sketches that made Tomlin a household name in this once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness an American icon recap her career. – TM

8 p.m. | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35-$75

Sunday, 5

Erotic Poetry Night V: Smut, Actually

LITERARY

Although Super Bowl Sunday is often marked by flowery descriptions of balls and the people who handle them, local literary podcast The Drunken Odyssey is taking the opportunity to forgo any subtlety in this night of erotic poetry and prose. Local writers like Teege Braune, Stephanie Rizzo and host John King take to the mic at Vinyl Arts Bar to read odes to hoo-hahs and thingies – and probably balls, yes. Since the space Vinyl Arts Bar occupies was infamously shut down for prostitution back when it was a "massage parlor" – don't worry, we hear they steam-cleaned – expect a particularly salacious atmosphere, populated by the Ghosts of Handjobs Past. – TM

7 p.m. | Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive | thedrunkenodyssey.com | free

Sunday, 5

Gost

MUSIC

Here's something a little different. Shadowy synthwaver Gost – real name unknown, past involvement in metal bands rumored but not confirmed, dark mystique intact – comes on visually like a cross between a member of Sodom, one of the Ramones and lucha legend La Parka; and sonically like an unholy mélange of Giorgio Moroder's widescreen Italo productions, John Carpenter's early two-finger creep soundtracks, zombie Jan Hammer returning to rock one last time, and the proggy occultist excess of Mater Suspiria Vision. And despite nary a guitar in sight, metalheads are eating this shit up – the mixture of metal-friendly imagery (skulls, inverted crosses, demonic creatures) with eerie and dramatic electroscopes definitely wakes something in their (well, "our," to be fair) lizard-brains. Gost is even playing this year's most cvlt of metal gatherings, the Maryland Death Fest. Smoke, skeleton masks and extreme arpeggiation; what's not to love? – MM

with Autarx and Moondragon | 8 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12

Monday, 6

Parquet Courts

MUSIC

For the past several years, New York quartet Parquet Courts has been making waves through the music world. Building up an impressive discography that started with the low-key release of their debut, American Specialties, Parquet Courts steadily gained attention and buzz. Their sound was immediate and undeniable: jangly guitars, catchy licks, buoyant basslines and the lyrics of band leader Andrew Savage getting so ingrained in your head that you caught yourself humming them during that morning commute or during that awful double shift in the kitchen. With a nod to his previous projects (Wiccans, Teenage Cool Kids), Savage and company released their newest album, Human Performance, last year, full of confident rockers like "Berlin Got Blurry," "Dust" and the titular single. This album still holds true to the Parquet Courts formula, but with an added twist – the songwriting and lyrics hearken back to Savage's previous endeavors with Teenage Cool Kids, giving off the vibes of Foreign Lands with certain songs and Denton After Sunset with others. This album takes a step back and lets the band expand into way different styles with their not inconsiderable musical prowess. This will be Parquet Courts' first show in Orlando, and Savage's first show in Orlando in years. It should be a good time – bring your dancing shoes, you're going to need them. – Alex Thomas

with Mary Lattimore | 8 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $16-$18