Selections: Our picks of the week's best events, Aug. 31-Sept. 6 

Wednesday, Aug. 31

JT Habersaat

COMEDY

Austin-via-NYC comic JT Habersaat has made a name for himself with the Altercation Punk Comedy Tour, a stand-up road show that has crisscrossed the country every year since 2009. His podcast, The Road, is an illuminating visit to the world of the touring comedian, with frequent side trips into the world of punk-rock music fandom. Habersaat's most recent comedy album, the aptly named Misanthrope, debuted at No. 2 on iTunes' comedy charts earlier this month, and with support from recently departed (to Chicago, not the afterlife) Orlando comic Larry Fulford, this show should be another notch on Spacebar's comedy heavyweight championship belt. – Thaddeus McCollum

with Larry Fulford, Marcus Crespo, Heather Shaw | 8 p.m. | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/spacebarcomedy | $5

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Barge

MUSIC

The last few years have seen a bumper crop of young, new, incredible hardcore bands shaking off all traces of metalcore malaise and going straight for the good stuff: Agnostic Front, Youth of Today, Cro-Mags. Whether you're talking Pure Disgust or Protestor or Leather Daddy, there is more than enough good new music to appeal to younger fans seeing it all for the first time, or older lifers still wearing a faded Cause for Alarm shirt. Which is a long-winded way of saying that you need to see Richmond's Barge. The speedfreak quartet have already dropped a handful of tapes and 45s, with an incredible full-length on the brink of release. Barge keep it young, loud and snotty, with their buzzbomb songs rarely – if ever – straying over the two-minute mark. The pure velocity of Barge's songs takes our breath away on record, so we can only gleefully anticipate the joyous chaos of seeing them live. – Matthew Moyer

with Klout, Flamethrower, Burn to Learn | 9 p.m. | Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5

Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Del Shores: Singularly Sordid!

THEATER

The creator of Southern-fried soap-opera plays like Sordid Lives and Daddy's Dyin': Who's Got the Will?, Del Shores, has returned after a dark period in his life to perform in a one-man show. In Singularly Sordid!, Shores discusses his journey through the world of dating after divorce and navigating the trials and tribulations of being 58 and back on the market. This appearance by Shores caps off the Footlight Theater's run of his most popular play, Sordid Lives, and Shores himself participates in a talk-back with the audience after the Friday night showing of that play, marking 20 years of the cult favorite. – Aileen Perilla

7:30 p.m. | Footlight Theatre, the Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | 407-425-7571 | parliamenthouse.com | $45

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3

A Midsummer Night's Dream

THEATER

Weekends in September just got a whole lot more Shakespearean at Stonewall Bar. The recently renovated gay bar is hosting a modern, gender-bending retelling of the Bard's A Midsummer Night's Dream on their covered back patio. Produced by Unseen Images Theatre and Howler's Theatre, it's a rare opportunity to see the classic comedy production in its intended outdoor setting. There may not have been a bar attached to Billy Shake's Globe Theatre back in the late 1500s, but Puck's mood-altering pixie dust could easily translate to a modern-day Bud Light. Just don't sprinkle any in your eyes: We want you to experience a lighthearted tale of young loves duking it out with a mischievous fairy, not a lager-fueled trip to the ophthalmologist. – Abby Stassen

7:30 p.m. | Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 24 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com | $22

Saturday, Sept. 3

The Reunion

MUSIC

Look at the details under the generic official name of this Labor Day weekend blowout and what it translates to is "Firestone Reunion," which is jackpot to EDM aficionados and historians. The lineup is a dream-team of '90s dance-music stars cherry-picked from the golden era when Orlando was a global pacesetter. The fact that hall-of-fame Florida DJs like Andy Hughes, Stylus and D-Xtreme (doing an Abyss tag-team set), Magic Mike, Monk, Sandy, AK1200, Cliff T, Huda Hudia and Eric Berretta are assembled onto a single bill would've made this an event for the books. But to make it a totally historical bonanza, the marquee is maxed out by international legends like Liquid (the U.K. act that did "Sweet Harmony," one of the best breakbeat anthems of all time), DJ Micro (spinning an exclusive Progression set!), DJ Dan and Stanton Warriors. And all of them will be doing classic sets. For old-school heads, this will be the ultimate. Feel. The. Bass. – Bao Le-Huu

with Stanton Warriors, DJ Dan, Liquid, Magic Mike and more | 8 p.m. | Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave. | 407-872-0066 | venue578.com | $30-$50

Sunday, Sept. 4

Uncomfortable Brunch Presents: Funny Games

FILM

"Subtlety" is not the virtue that comes to mind when describing the films shown at Uncomfortable Brunch (mission statement: "showing movies that make you feel bad while serving food that makes you feel good"). No, most of the movies in this series, and especially this week's selection, have a point to make, even if they have to ram it down your throat. (Sometimes the throat-ramming even happens on screen! So yeah, not subtle.) It's more about single-mindedness, passion, intensity, maybe a little rage. Funny Games, Michael Haneke's 1998 "torture comedy," is a sadistic blunt instrument with which the director hits his audience over the head repeatedly until they realize their own complicity in the culture of violence. Two clean-cut young men torment a suburban family, without cause, for almost two hours; do you watch? If so, what keeps you watching? A clue to the film's infuriating nobody-wins premise is this comment from its director: "Anyone who leaves the cinema doesn't need the film, and anybody who stays does." Well all right, who's ready for pancakes? – Jessica Bryce Young

noon | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | uncomfortablebrunch.com | $10-$12

Monday, Sept. 5

Florida State vs. Ole Miss

SPORTS

Opening the college football season, this neutral-site game is the seventh for the Seminoles in Orlando and the first appearance for the Ole Miss Rebels. One of the goals for the recently renovated stadium was to draw more college and pro football action, and it looks like it will pay off in the coming months as the former Citrus Bowl hosts the Florida Classic, the FHSAA football championships, three college bowl games and the NFL Pro Bowl. FSU and Ole Miss landed at the No. 4 and 11 spots in the AP's Top 25 poll a few weeks ago, so if pundits are correct, this should be a tight game. This is the first regular-season opening game for an SEC team since Sept. 28, 1991, when Florida defeated Mississippi State, so if tradition holds, we'll be hearing a lot of war chants up and down Orange Avenue late into the night. – Marimar Toledo

8 p.m. | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-423-2476 | campingworldstadium.com | $60-$250

Tuesday, Sept. 6>

John Moreland and Aaron Lee Tasjan

MUSIC

As mainstream country music stagnates into a cesspool of truck commercials, dirt roads and anti-intellectual propaganda, young songwriters have had to adopt the label of "Americana" to distinguish themselves from an art form that is increasingly all hat, no cattle. Two rising stars of that talented fringe movement stop into the Social this week for a show that's 100 percent pure country gold. John Moreland, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, turns out the kind of forlorn solo ballads that go perfectly with 3 a.m. whiskey-fueled heartaches. He has a knack for inserting a turn of phrase or metaphor into a song that can cut the listener to the bone in an instant. Slightly sunnier, though no less brilliant, is Aaron Lee Tasjan, a 30-year-old songwriter, poet and guitarist who has managed to add stints with bands as diverse as Drivin' N' Cryin' and the New York Dolls to his résumé. Tasjan's migration to Nashville in 2013 has resulted in his strongest material, with songs like "East Nashville Song About a Train" and "Florida Man" becoming underground favorites. All due apologies to Garth Brooks, but this is going to be the country show of the season. – TM

with Mike Dunn | 8 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $12-$15