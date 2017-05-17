Selections: Our picks for the best things to do in Orlando this week 

Wednesday, 17

Claudia Quintet

MUSIC

New York "post-jazz" ensemble Claudia Quintet has been going strong since 1997, kicking against genre restrictions and suffocating formalism with their voracious sonic appetites and an arsenal of reeds, accordion, vibraphone, double bass and drums. For the Claudia Quintet, rules are meant to be broken, and time and structure meant to be chopped up and collaged into glimpses of new realities and hybrid noises. The group, helmed by percussionist-composer John Hollenbeck, returns triumphantly to Orlando for this Civic Minded 5-sponsored event as part of a short 20th anniversary tour. Local openers Promethean Conduit combine live improvised electronics with prose readings. Not bad for a Wendesday night. – Matthew Moyer

with the Promethean Conduit | 7:30 p.m. | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | stardustie.com | donations encouraged

Thursday, 18

Sheer Mag

MUSIC

Philadelphia power-rock quartet Sheer Mag might just be one of the most subversive acts in American guitar music right now. Through a genius inversion of the sonics – the flashy riffs, the triumphant choruses, the swelling hooks – of classic rock titans like AC/DC, Thin Lizzy and Blue Cheer, Sheer Mag don't want to fill arenas and soundtrack dude-parties as much as they want to tell some really hard and sobering truths about the have-nots, fucked-up race, gender and class power dynamics, gentrification, and the corruption of institutions and the powerful. The combination is immediate and incredibly satisfying. Though only three EPs old, the band has been turning heads amongst critics and (more crucially) concertgoers. The band is just as comfortable and passionate playing Coachella as they are in DIY basement venues, and this Orlando show should be singularly impressive with the band joined by local bomb-throwers Flamethrower, Autarx and Bubble Boys. – MM

with Flamethrower, Autarx, Bubble Boys | 8 p.m. | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10-$12

Friday, 19

Nice Guy Darrell: Slump Dogs

ART

Darrell Johnson, aka Nice Guy Darrell, paints tiny worlds that tell big stories, and big people telling small truths. The local artist is still finding his style and thus each show is a new adventure – you'll rarely see something at one that mirrors another, but the "Nice Guy" thread, an emotional and deeply backstoried verity, runs through each piece. Johnson says the mixed-media pieces of Slump Dogs illustrate "people waking up from their sleeps"; this show at Lil Indies is his last before the artist moves out of state, so shake off that warm-weather lethargy and grab your last chance to see his work. – Jessica Bryce Young

6 p.m. | through June 15 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | free

Friday-Saturday, 19-20

Lady Bunny

THEATER

Lady Bunny radiates glittering iconography and history like some sort of glamorous zeitgeist tripper. The performer got her start in the Atlanta drag scene alongside RuPaul before heading north to NYC in 1984 to become one of the wild children of New York nightlife known as the Club Kids, a heavily mythologized clique that also included Michael "Party Monster" Alig. But she's not merely a witness to history or footnote. Bunny, known for hair that's bigger, clothing that's flashier and makeup that's Ziggy Stardust-meets-Elizabeth Taylor levels of stature, also organized the first Wigstock fest in the late '80s and has been consistently performing for the three decades since. Lady Bunny's shows combine biting wit and a 10-story voice. It's onstage, on her own, where Lady Bunny truly shines. To that end, make the pilgrimage to Parliament House where the grand dame will be presenting her newest one-woman show, Trans-Jester – a lethal and funny and touching mix of comedy, politics (both personal and not), reminiscing, and, of course, songs (tweaking songs by Adele but also going all out on straightforward readings of material from Gypsy and Follies). – Matthew Moyer

7:30 p.m. | Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | parliamenthouse.com | $25-$40

Saturday, 20

Beer 'Merica

EVENTS

American Craft Beer Week is an annual celebration of the ingenuity of brewers across the country who all strive to make their mark on the country's exponentially expanding beer scene. The days when "American beer" was universally accepted to mean tepid, watery pilsners are long gone; now, the American beer scene is arguably (and we're sure some of you will take the opportunity) the best in the world. Beer 'Merica caps off American Craft Beer Week with a tasty celebration of that progress in Ivanhoe Village's scenic (and, more importantly, shady) Gaston Edwards Park. With more than 100 varieties on tap from more than 35 different breweries, there's something for every palate. And this year, Florida breweries like locals Dead Lizard and Ocean Sun get plenty of representation alongside national faves like Southern Tier and Breckenridge. In the spirit of the theme, there's also a costume contest with a grand prize of free beer for an entire year, so get your most patriotic duds together – and try not to spill any beer on them. – Thaddeus McCollum

3-7 p.m. | Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave. | beermericaorlando.com | $25-$45

Saturday, 20

Max Hatt/Edda Glass

MUSIC

What do you do when you're the only bossa nova band in Montana? You come up with original material that melds the enthralling vibes of the Brazilian samba-jazz fusion and the folkish, foot-tapping, simplicity of our country's own Americana into a customized blend. Guitarist Max Hatt and singer Edda Glass started playing together in the Treasure State when Glass sat in with Hatt's jazz trio on songs like the bossa nova standard "Girl From Ipanema." As a teenager, she was entranced by the Portuguese vocals of Nara Leão and Astrud Gilberto, and took to heart the enduring influence of the landmark album Getz/Gilberto. Steeped in the formal jazz tradition, Hatt and Glass soon discovered their distinct synergy and set to work on originals. In the slow-tempo cut "Crossing Over," from 2016's Ocean of Birds, Glass' voice colors a slow waltz rhythm with a bittersweet tenderness, while in "No More Tattoos" she imparts a sultry playfulness to a finger-snapping groove. The bespoke folk-jazz synthesis of the duo Max Hatt/Edda Glass – a combination of Hatt's clean-cut guitar phrasing and Glass' soulful, full-throated vocals – sounds at once fresh and beguilingly familiar. – Esteban Meneses

8 p.m. | Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park | 407-636-9951 | bluebambooartcenter.com | $20

Tuesday, 23

Del the Funky Homosapien

MUSIC

At a recent NYC gig promoting the release of the new Gorillaz album, Humanz, frontman Damon Albarn invited a fan from the audience to come up onstage to perform Del the Funky Homosapien's verse from their breakout hit, 2001's "Clint Eastwood." The young woman who got pulled out of the audience didn't keep up her end of the bargain, though, after she explained to Albarn that she was "tripping balls right now." So while she may not have been able to execute on her plan to rap along with a pre-recorded Del, she was at least in the right mindset. Known mostly for his collaborative work with Dan the Automator on projects like Gorillaz or the groundbreaking hip-hop concept album Deltron 3030, Del the Funky Homosapien has a reputation for filling his verses with surreal imagery and playful cadences perfect for hip-hop heads in ... er ... alternative states. This stop at the Social is a nice surprise, not aligned with any extensive tour or release – which means you'll get to hear nothing but the best of the best from Del's extensive back catalogue. – TM

8 p.m. | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $20