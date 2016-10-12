October 12, 2016 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Se7enbites opens in their new space, longtime Fairbanks Mexican joint Paco’s closes, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

Veggie Not Pocket from Se7en Bites

Veggie Not Pocket from Se7en Bites

OPENINGS

Look for Create Your Nature, an açai bar and oatmeal café, to open sometime next week in the old State Auto Body building on North Orange Avenue in Winter Park. The complex will also house the Winter Park Distilling Co.'s Brewstillery and tasting room and Foxtail Coffee, an artisanal coffee roaster and brewer ... Just a bit up the road, seafood bowl-monger Da Kine Poke has opened inside the Meat House ... Se7enbites Bake Shop has opened in their new space at 617 N. Primrose Drive, despite slight delays caused by Hurricane Matthew ... Gyu-Kaku, the popular Japanese barbecue chain, has soft-opened in Dr. Phillips ... Deadly Sins Brewing in Winter Park celebrates its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 15, at noon. Expect to see 12 of their very own beers on tap, in addition to some special releases.

CLOSINGS

Paco's, the mainstay Mexican restaurant on Fairbanks Avenue, will close on Saturday, Oct. 15, after 35 years in the biz.

NEWS/EVENTS

Morimoto Asia is offering a multicourse omakase experience in their sushi bar upstairs. Cost for the experience is $150 for a five- to seven-course meal, and patrons must reserve 24 hours in advance ... The Latin Food & Wine Festival goes from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. Fare will be provided by Cuba Libre, El Inka, Hunger Street Tacos, Tapa Toro and more. Admission is free ... The sixth annual Cows 'n Cabs goes from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the West Meadow of Winter Park's Central Park. Participating 2016 chefs come from Slate, K Restaurant, Tapa Toro, Osprey Tavern, Luma, Citrus, Morimoto Asia, Nova, Sanctum and many more restaurants. General admission tickets are $110 with VIP packages starting at $140 for early admission ... Central Florida Veg Fest, one of the largest vegetarian festivals in the country, also takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, with more than 200 vendors, guest speakers, artists and live musicians in attendance at Orlando Festival Park. Admission is free and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

