August 31, 2016

Se7en Bites hosts a soft opening at new location, brunch at Pizza Bruno, and more in local foodie news 

click to enlarge 14079693_1165609113461378_1541618013276051222_n.jpg

Photo via Pizza Bruno/Facebook

OPENINGS

Fat One's, the hot dog kiosk by former *NSYNC-er Joey Fatone, will open in the Florida Mall on Sept. 10 ... Se7en Bites has closed in their current location, but plans a soft opening of their new, larger location at 617 N. Primrose Drive on Sept. 17 ... The new Planet Hollywood Observatory will ride the bus to Flavortown thanks to a burger and sandwich menu developed by the schlock jock of cookery, Guy Fieri. The restaurant is slated to open this fall ... Over at Universal CityWalk, the steampunk-themed Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen has opened ... Inside East End Market, Gideon's Bakehouse is undergoing renovations and will reopen next month with a "cookie bar" and additional yum-yums like handmade ice cream and iced coffees ... Gyu-Kaku, a popular and well-received chain specializing in Japanese yakiniku (grilled meats) dining, will open in Dr. Phillips at the end of September.

CLOSINGS

Wildside Bar & Grille in Thornton Park has closed. Graffiti Junktion will move in next month after the space undergoes renovations ... Giraffas Brazilian Grill in Mills Park has closed ... The Red Lion Pub in Winter Park will close after 27 years in business. A send-off party is planned for Sept. 17.

NEWS

Brunch is now being served at Pizza Bruno Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ... Rabii Saber, executive pastry chef at the Four Seasons Resort, will represent the Stars & Stripes at the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie, commonly known as the Pastry Olympics, Jan. 22-23, 2017, in Lyon, France. Saber will join Bill Foltz (L'Auberge Casino Resort, Lake Charles, Louisiana) and Victor Dagatan (Ritz Carlton Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia) on Team USA.

EVENTS

The Tennessee Truffle in Sanford will hold a five-course dinner with wine pairings at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Cost is $55 ...

Fred Noe, the seventh-generation master distiller for Jim Beam, will be at Corona Cigar Co. on Sand Lake Road from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, for an exclusive tasting and bottle signing ... The 4th annual Lesser Seafood Dinner at Cress Restaurant in DeLand is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The event will see chef Hari Pulapaka serve a four-course meal of sustainable seafood, some of it caught in Sitka, Alaska, by Pulapaka himself. Cost is $50.

